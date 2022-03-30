Parma Heights, OH

Looking for Indian Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out Cuisine of India in Parma Heights

Isla Chiu

Photo by the author

After a day full of writing and watching episodes of Riverdale (that show is a trashterpiece, and I love to hate it and hate to love it), I was hungry and eager for some grub. I was craving Indian food. Though Indian food wreaks havoc on my lactose-intolerant and spice-averse body with all of its dairy and spices, I love eating it enough to deal with the consequences.

Since I was in the area, I headed to Cuisine of India, a restaurant in Parma Heights.

Despite its modest exterior and location in an unassuming strip mall, Cuisine of India had the décor and ambiance of a high-class restaurant (but thankfully, not the menu prices of a high-class restaurant), and was equipped with a full bar, which I didn't take advantage of because I had to drive home.

I ordered a mango lassi and butter chicken, both foods containing sizable amounts of dairy and foods that would cause my body some trouble later.

But both things were well worth the trouble.

The mango lassi was sweet, delicious, and freshly made. The butter chicken was also great and came with a generous portion of basmati rice. There were plenty of chicken pieces swimming in the creamy tomato sauce, which was thick and flavorful, and I happily drenched my rice in the sauce.

Since I'm a spice wimp, I ordered my butter chicken with a mild level of spice. Even with a mild level of spice, the butter chicken still had a bit of a kick, but despite my wimpy taste-buds, eating the butter chicken was a pleasant and easy experience. At higher levels of spice, eating the butter chicken probably would've still been a pleasant experience but perhaps not so easy for me.

On the weekends, Cuisine of India offers a champagne brunch, which features an all-you-can-eat buffet of Indian food and bottomless mimosas. I definitely plan to treat myself to the champagne brunch one of these weekends. (Many apologies to my body in advance)

Cuisine of India is located at 6857 W 130th St, Parma Heights, OH 44130.

