3 Places to Get Waffles in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are waffles better than pancakes? It's a question that has inspired many intense debates. In my opinion, both breakfast foods are great, but waffles have a slight edge due to the crisp factor.

In the Cleveland area, there are a ton of fantastic locally-owned breakfast places, but if you're in the mood for waffles specifically, here are 3 restaurants in the suburbs of Cleveland that serve great waffles.

Perk Cup Café & Grille

This local favorite in Berea, Ohio has a mean eggs benedict, but Perk Cup is also known for their gourmet griddle, which includes one of their gourmet toppings on your choice of either 3 pancakes, 3 slices of French toast, or (of course) a Belgian waffle. The two gourmet toppings are bourbon peach and lemon blueberry, and you can't go wrong with either choice.

Perk Cup is located at 561 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017.

Sips and Such

Sips and Such has a great avocado toast. The restaurant in Middleburg Heights also serves up some yummy waffles. You can order a made-from-scratch buttermilk waffle topped with maple syrup and powdered sugar. Or if you want protein with your waffles, you can get the chicken and waffles, which include a crispy fried chicken breast and a sweet and spicy maple glaze.

Sips and Such is located at 7535 Pearl Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130.

Southside Diner

In addition to serving delicious breakfast tacos, Southside Diner has great waffles. You can get their Belgian waffles topped with strawberries and cream cheese, chocolate chips, blueberries, banana and walnut, or peanut butter and Nutella. If you want something savory and sweet with a little spice, you can order their chicken and waffles, which include Belgian waffles topped with a sweet glaze, sriracha, and breaded chicken.

Southside Diner is located at 10705 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130.