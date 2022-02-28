Review: Wendy's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQR1p_0eRNWDB800
Photo by the author

After a day full of lackluster writing attempts, I was hungry, so I decided to swing by Wendy's.

Among the big fast food chains, I think Wendy's is one of the better ones, though I do think their fries are mediocre (don't come at me, Wendy. Or do come at me with a request for a sponsorship from a struggling writer). I am of the full belief that Wendy's should get rid of their fries and replace them with their seasoned potatoes, which, in my humble opinion, are far superior and should not be limited to breakfast hours.

Since the commercials about Wendy's new hot honey chicken sandwich stoked my curiosity, I ordered it. I actually ordered two versions of it—the grilled version and the classic version. I thought about ordering the spicy version instead of the grilled version, but I wanted to be somewhat healthy.

Oh, what a mistake that was, LOL.

Most grilled chicken sandwiches at fast food places are mediocre as heck, and Wendy's was unfortunately no exception. The grilled chicken in my sandwich was dry and lackluster. With each bite I took of it, I wished that I was biting into a fried chicken patty instead.

However, the things surrounding the grilled chicken weren't bad. The bun was nice, the habanero hot honey sauce was a good combination of spicy and sweet, the bacon strips added a nice crunch, and the fried dill pickle chips were surprisingly delightful.

So as I lifted the classic version of the hot honey chicken sandwich to my lips, I was optimistic.

And the classic version was indeed so much better.

The fried chicken patty was way more juicy and flavorful, and it allowed me to better enjoy the fried dill pickle chips, which are crunchy and tasty but dry and don't go well with dry grilled chicken.

And though I'm a spice wimp, the heat of the hot honey chicken sandwich offered just enough of a kick without giving me pain. But if you crave more spice, you can order the hot honey chicken sandwich with a spicy fried patty.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Fast Food# Chicken Sandwiches# Restaurants# Review

Comments / 12

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
1218 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Cleveland, OH

3 Donut Shops to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of the shops listed below. The donuts at these places will be way fresher because these businesses actually make their donuts in store (and the donuts are way yummier as well).

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Looking for Vegan Ice Cream in the Cleveland Area? Try the Vegan Chocolate Cookie Butter Ice Cream at Mitchell's

I love ice cream, though it doesn't quite love me back due to my lactose intolerance. Despite the havoc that dairy wreaks on my body, I still eat ice cream more often than I should because it's just so darn good.

Read full story
Fairview Park, OH

Looking for Donuts in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out Becker's Donuts & Bakery in Fairview Park, Ohio

On Fat Tuesday, like almost everyone in Ohio, I was in the mood for some paczkis, those wonderfully decadent Polish donuts. Ignoring the fact that I’d already overindulged on carbs the night before, I walked to Becker’s Donuts & Bakery, a family-owned shop in Fairview Park, Ohio.

Read full story
4 comments
Parma, OH

Are You Looking for Breakfast in Parma, Ohio? You Should Check Out Southside Diner

When I stepped outside, it was cold as heck. The snow and wind were blowing, and the roads were slippery with ice. To get ready to face the day, I decided I needed to get some warm grub in me.

Read full story
3 comments

Review: Reese's Fast Break

I love Reese's. It is the golden ratio of peanut butter and chocolate, a food of the sweet gods. Note—Reese's is not a sponsor, but hey, Reese's, if you're looking for a sponsorship from a struggling smut writer, hit me up.

Read full story
4 comments
Parma Heights, OH

If You're Looking for a Bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio, You Should Check Out Samosky's Home Bakery

From February 4 to February 20, I tuned in to the Olympics. After marveling over the athletic feats of Olympians like Nathan Chen and Erin Jackson, I was inspired to work on my own fitness. I started hitting the gym more and making use of my long-neglected resistance bands.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

3 Vietnamese Restaurants to Check Out in the Cleveland Suburbs

The suburbs of Cleveland aren't known for being a mecca of Vietnamese food, but that doesn't mean there aren't places to get great pho. Of course, there are awesome Vietnamese restaurants in Cleveland's Asiatown, but if you live in the western suburbs and don't feel like driving to the city, here are 3 fantastic restaurants you can check out.

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Breakfast Places to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in your car and wondering where you should get breakfast? Are you considering hitting up IHOP for your morning carbs and proteins? If you are, turn that freaking car around and look for a local business to get your breakfast. Chances are, the food at your local diner won't be any more expensive and will be just as delicious, if not more so.

Read full story
5 comments
Parma, OH

Looking for Vietnamese Food in Parma, Ohio? You Should Go to Taydo

Last week, I donated blood for the first time. Not going to lie, I was nervous and worried about fainting, especially after the volunteer asked me, “Did you drink a lot of water yesterday?”

Read full story
2 comments

Review: Taco Bell's Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco

Sometimes, you're just in the mood for Taco Bell. You know it isn't great, and you should go get real Mexican food instead, but sometimes, that white and purple bell is calling your name, and you just cannot resist.

Read full story
8 comments
Cleveland, OH

Want All You Can Eat Sushi in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out Kintaro

Valentine's Day is right around the corner. And like last year and the year before that (and the year before that and so on), I am single and not quite ready to mingle. Due to my single status, I often go to restaurants alone. I used to feel awkward as heck eating by myself at a table intended for multiple people. I felt like I might as well have been wearing a sign that screamed, Look at this lonely loser stuffing her face ALONE!

Read full story
5 comments

My Review of the Dunkin' Cupid's Choice Donut

I find Dunkin' to be the definition of aggressively mediocre. Their coffee is fine, and their donuts are fine, but they are just fine. And sometimes their food is less than fine (eating their breakfast sandwiches always leaves me with a feeling of vague sadness. Such a waste of calories).

Read full story
2 comments

Review: Koia Glowing Greens Smoothie

This past weekend, I did very minimal exercise and ate a very large amount of not-good-for-you food. Thus, on Monday, I wanted to start my day on a somewhat healthy note. I walked around the grocery store and saw that Koia smoothies were on sale. The drink screamed, "THIS IS GOOD FOR YOU." According to the label, it was "dairy free" and had "zero grams of added sugar."

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

For Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area, You Should Check Out Boss ChicknBeer

After a morning of writing (or trying to write but actually playing Wordle), I was hungry. Because I was in Berea, Ohio, I decided to walk to Boss ChicknBeer. Though I've walked by the place many times, I never stopped in.

Read full story
3 comments

My Review of Fudge Brownie M&M's

Last month, I was surprised to hear that people were furiously tweeting about the redesign of M&M’s mascots. Curious, I looked up the supposedly drastically redesigned mascots and was gobsmacked. The mascots pretty much looked the same to me, though I guess the green M&M changed her shoes. But were people actually losing their minds over this?

Read full story
9 comments
Berea, OH

Looking for a Breakfast Spot in Berea, Ohio? Check Out Perk Cup Café & Grille

It's been a cold couple of weeks in the Cleveland suburbs. On the west side, we got hit with a foot of snow on MLK Day, and since then, we've been waiting in vain for the snow to melt away.

Read full story
1 comments

Review: Bubly Bounce Caffeinated Sparkling Water

At various points in my life, I've tried to quit caffeine. And at various points in my life, I've failed to quit caffeine. If I don't consume some caffeinated beverage in the morning, I'd struggle to even feel like a semblance of a human being for the rest of the day.

Read full story
5 comments

Is Taco Bell's New Subscription Worth It?

Though I prefer going to local restaurants, I sometimes hit up chains like Panera or McDonald’s (neither is a sponsor, but hey Panera or McDonald’s, if you’re looking for a sponsorship from a struggling smut writer, I’m your girl 😉).

Read full story
21 comments
Strongsville, OH

If You Live in Northeast Ohio, You Should Check Out These Businesses for Valentine's Day

January is almost over, which means Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Every year, my perpetually single self jokes that I’m going to die alone, and this year is no different.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy