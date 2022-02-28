Review: Wendy's Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Photo by the author

After a day full of lackluster writing attempts, I was hungry, so I decided to swing by Wendy's.

Among the big fast food chains, I think Wendy's is one of the better ones, though I do think their fries are mediocre (don't come at me, Wendy. Or do come at me with a request for a sponsorship from a struggling writer). I am of the full belief that Wendy's should get rid of their fries and replace them with their seasoned potatoes, which, in my humble opinion, are far superior and should not be limited to breakfast hours.

Since the commercials about Wendy's new hot honey chicken sandwich stoked my curiosity, I ordered it. I actually ordered two versions of it—the grilled version and the classic version. I thought about ordering the spicy version instead of the grilled version, but I wanted to be somewhat healthy.

Oh, what a mistake that was, LOL.

Most grilled chicken sandwiches at fast food places are mediocre as heck, and Wendy's was unfortunately no exception. The grilled chicken in my sandwich was dry and lackluster. With each bite I took of it, I wished that I was biting into a fried chicken patty instead.

However, the things surrounding the grilled chicken weren't bad. The bun was nice, the habanero hot honey sauce was a good combination of spicy and sweet, the bacon strips added a nice crunch, and the fried dill pickle chips were surprisingly delightful.

So as I lifted the classic version of the hot honey chicken sandwich to my lips, I was optimistic.

And the classic version was indeed so much better.

The fried chicken patty was way more juicy and flavorful, and it allowed me to better enjoy the fried dill pickle chips, which are crunchy and tasty but dry and don't go well with dry grilled chicken.

And though I'm a spice wimp, the heat of the hot honey chicken sandwich offered just enough of a kick without giving me pain. But if you crave more spice, you can order the hot honey chicken sandwich with a spicy fried patty.