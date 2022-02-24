If You're Looking for a Bakery in Parma Heights, Ohio, You Should Check Out Samosky's Home Bakery

Photo by the author

From February 4 to February 20, I tuned in to the Olympics. After marveling over the athletic feats of Olympians like Nathan Chen and Erin Jackson, I was inspired to work on my own fitness. I started hitting the gym more and making use of my long-neglected resistance bands.

Of course, my progress took a step backward when I decided to treat myself to a sweet breakfast this morning, haha.

I made a trip to Samosky's Home Bakery, a shop in Parma Heights, Ohio that has been around since 1910.

When I tasted their scones, I could see why they've been around for so long.

As per the friendly employee's suggestion, I picked up a glazed cranberry orange scone. I also couldn't resist getting a chocolate chip scone, though the last things my decidedly non-Olympian-like body needs are more sugar and carbs.

I took a bite of the glazed cranberry orange scone.

And it was sweet bliss.

Unlike scones from grocery stores, Samosky's scone wasn't dry as a rock. It was soft and moist. The cranberries and orange zest offered good flavor and prevented the scone from being overly sweet.

The chocolate chip scone was also a nice treat. It was packed with chocolate chips and paired well with my cup of morning joe.

If you're thinking of going to Panera or Starbucks for a scone, turn that car around and go to Samosky's instead. A scone at Panera will cost you $2.99, and a scone at Starbucks is $2.95. One at Samosky's will cost you $3 a pop. So quite literally, scones at Samosky's are just pennies more expensive. However, the increase in pennies comes with an exponential increase in quality.

Samosky's Home Bakery also sells other baked goods such as cakes and cookies. And if you're planning to stuff yourself with paczki on Fat Tuesday, Samosky's is accepting orders.

In these times of crazy inflation, small family-owned businesses like Samosky's need your support much more than big chains like Panera and Starbucks. With the deliciousness of their baked goods, you'll be more than happy to support them.

Samosky's Home Bakery is located at 6379 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH, 44130.



