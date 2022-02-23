3 Vietnamese Restaurants to Check Out in the Cleveland Suburbs

The suburbs of Cleveland aren't known for being a mecca of Vietnamese food, but that doesn't mean there aren't places to get great pho. Of course, there are awesome Vietnamese restaurants in Cleveland's Asiatown, but if you live in the western suburbs and don't feel like driving to the city, here are 3 fantastic restaurants you can check out.

Nam Wah Chinese & Vietnamese Cuisine

Located in a strip mall, this unassuming spot in Berea, Ohio serves delicious pho with all of the bean sprouts and basil leaves you could ever want. Nam Wah also serves authentic banh mi dac biet with actual Vietnamese deli meats, homemade pate, fresh vegetables, and daikon.

Nam Wah is located at 392 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017.

Pho & Beyond

This restaurant in Strongsville, Ohio only opened last year, but I hope it sticks around for a long time. As the name suggests, the place serves excellent pho with just enough garnishes that I don't have to feel guilty about throwing away unwanted bean sprouts or basil leaves (however, if you're a freak for bean sprouts or basil leaves, the restaurant is more than happy to give you some more at your request). Pho & Beyond also offers yummy bubble tea in a variety of flavors (my basic self's favorite flavor is traditional).

Pho & Beyond is located at 13500 Pearl Rd Unit 109, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Taydo

Located between Parma and Brook Park, this modest eatery offers an extensive menu of both Vietnamese and Chinese dishes. As you wait for your food, you can sip on cups of complimentary hot tea. As of this writing, a big bowl of hot pho with rare beef will cost you $9.50, which is a deal in these times of crazy inflation. They also offer a selection of beers and serve iced Vietnamese coffee.

Taydo is located at 11725 Snow Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.