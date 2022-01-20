Westlake, OH

For Fantastic Indian Food in the Cleveland Area, Go to Biryani Hut

Isla Chiu

Photo by the author

I enjoy Indian food and think it's delicious. However, I don't have it too often because it does things to my sensitive body. I'm lactose intolerant and a wimp when it comes to spice, so Indian cuisine with all its dairy and spices has quite the effect on me.

Nonetheless, the other day, I decided to take the risk and try an Indian restaurant in Westlake, Ohio called Biryani Hut. I was craving Indian cuisine, and I didn't care what havoc it would wreak on my body.

I ordered the chicken dum biryani to go. Surely, if "biryani" was in the name of the place, it had to be good, right?

I was wrong.

It was fantastic.

The basmati rice was soft and flavorful. I could have eaten a bucket of it. By the way, Biryani Hut does offer buckets of their biryani for takeout! A bucket is supposed to serve 4 people, so it probably would've been too much for me, but I bet if I was really hungry and/or in a bad-decision-making mood, my gluttonous self could devour a bucket.

But a single takeout portion of the biryani was already plenty.

In addition to the plentiful basmati rice, the biryani also came with an egg, pieces of bone-in chicken, and two dipping sauces on the side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fXwfT_0dr06AgH00
Photo by the author

The chicken was tender and well-seasoned, and paired well with the sauces. I ate the flavorful meat until the bones were bare.

At the end of the meal, I was stuffed and more than satisfied.

Did my sensitive body suffer a little bit afterwards, though I requested my meal to have mild spice? Totally.

Was the delicious food worth the bit of suffering?

Totally.

If you find yourself in Westlake, Ohio and want some Indian food, here is Biryani Hut's website. Located at 26569 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.

