You Can Get a Breakfast Worthy of Champions at the Garden Family Restaurant

Photo by the author

The other week, while I was procrastinating on writing my fiction, I decided to get some breakfast at a restaurant I’ve passed by hundreds of times but never actually dined at.

The Garden Family Restaurant is a short drive/medium walk away from my house. I went there on a somewhat chilly Friday morning, and I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast, which the restaurant totally delivered.

For 11 bucks, I got the grilled sirloin steak breakfast, which included an 8-ounce steak, 3 eggs, home fries, toast, and jelly. And for another two bucks, I got coffee with free refills.

It was the breakfast of champions (and/or struggling writers such as myself).

I ordered a medium rare steak, and thankfully, it didn’t come out overcooked (a pet peeve of mine. I love my mama with all of my heart, but she would always make my steak well done despite my pleas for that delicious red center. Also, one time, I came home with some sushi leftovers. When I took it to work the next day, I was horrified to see that she had cooked the nigiri and sashimi without telling me). I got that juicy red center I adore. My scrambled eggs were good as well — fluffy and not rubbery — and the home fries were crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, just the way I like them.

As I ate my food and guzzled my coffee, I thought about the day ahead of me. I hoped to finish a short story (spoiler alert — I did not and ended up watching Sharp Objects instead). Then I thought about the future in front of me, which frankly seemed kind of dim. Was I going to find myself in another lifeless cubicle in 2022, resigned to the fact that I would never make it as a writer? Was I still going to be begging for pennies from hostile algorithms? Was I going to find myself fatter and not any richer (yet again)?

Frankly, I don’t know what the future holds for me. I still have yet to look through Indeed or LinkedIn seriously. And my productivity to looking-up-random-stuff-on-the-internet ratio still remains terribly low. I know in order to have a chance of succeeding at this writing thing, I either need to get serious about getting those words out and/or investing in advertising/marketing. But will I be defeated by my tendency to self-sabotage or these hostile algorithms?

For the time being, I’m still going to be a delusional idiot and continue this silly writing thing. I hope that next year, I’ll be writing to you from a new house with money I wrangled out of this writing thing instead of my parents’ basement, and I’ll still be ignoring the siren’s call of LinkedIn.

But one thing will be guaranteed — no matter what, you’ll find me stuffing my face with tasty food from local places like the Garden Family Restaurant.

Well, that is if climate change doesn’t kill us all by then. But that’s a topic for another day and/or to ignore until it’s way too late!