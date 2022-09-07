How to integrate Tesla with HomeLink [Automatic Garage Door Opener]

Ishara Fernando

If you own Tesla model 3 or Tesla model Y, you may be wondering how to control your HomeLink compatible garage door with your Tesla. Tesla's integration with HomeLink is one of the fantastic feature from Tesla. In this article, we'll take a look at how to integrate Tesla with Homelink and also more about Tesla Automatic Garage Door Opener for Tesla model 3 and model Y.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRPxv_0hlfghDB00
Kodmy

What is Tesla HomeLink?

If you want to control your Garage door with your tesla, this vehicle-based wireless system can be used to implement commands such as opening and closing garage door. This feature has been included all tesla vehicles previously. But, now as a standard, this was removed from Tesla model 3. However, you can purchase this Homelink on the tesla online store after you buy a car.

This system is very user-friendly, customizable and easy to set up. Purchasing HomeLink Automatic Garage Door opener is extra cost for you. But it also includes the instasllation of the radio frequency at a Tesla service center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UyuL_0hlfghDB00
Kodmy

You can set up HomeLink yourselif after the installation at the service center. Of course, you can operate it from inside of your Tesla vehicle. So, never want to get out of your car in the rain again.

Further on if you want to control Tesla with Apple HomeKit, you may be looking on How to connect Tesla to Apple HomeKit.

Is HomeLink worth it? As you'll get to know the Advantages and disadvantages of Tesla HomeLink further in the article.

Pros and cons of HomeLink for your Tesla

Some of the advantages of HomeLink

  • Easy and safe way to operate your Garage door
  • Easy to Set up and program
  • Works with nearly all garage door opener and gate systems

Some of the disadvantages of HomeLink

  • Extra cost
  • Connect maximum three devices

Other Tesla compatible garage door openers

Looking for a garage door opener that works with Teslas? The greatest garage door openers are among the best for every property. For the Tesla garage door opener, we have some fantastic solutions.

You may compare and choose the finest Garage Door Opener Tesla if you want to purchase the best HomeLink Tesla substitutes.

Additionally, if cost is an issue for you, you might get the cheapest alternatives. There are a lot of best garage door openers available right now. Here are some of the top HomeLink alternatives.

MYQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener

The ideal alternative for HomeLink is the MYQ Chamberlain Garage Door Opener. It is a smartphone-controlled Wi-Fi garage hub. Using the myQ app, you can open and close your garage door with this smart opener. It can also be used to open garage doors for Tesla Model 3.

If you're looking for the best alternative to Tesla HomeLink? Then, you can buy the myQ Chamberlain Garage door opener at an affordable price

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener

One of the best Tesla Model 3 garage opener is the Meross smart Wi-Fi garage door opener. It has special characteristics such not requiring a hub to be controlled. Additionally, Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT are all compatible with it.

You may buy the meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener Remote for a cheaper price now.

Integrating your Tesla Model 3 with your garage door opener is simple. However, you have a choice between choosing HomeLink or a substitute for HomeLink.

How do you use Tesla HomeLink?

When someone arrives at your house, HomeLink will automatically open the garage door. You can specify the distance from the garage or gate and it uses GPS technology. Your garage door will automatically open and close as well. As you reverse out of the garage, you should set the distance. Not to worry! There are no buttons to press throughout this procedure, and signals will be used to identify things automatically.

The Tesla's display will then make it simple for you to communicate. You must select Control, then select program. You should tap on Additional Vehicle Information next so that you can access more information.

You can see a lot of information including the type of self driving computer hardware installed, whether HomeLink garage door opener hardware is there, the infotainment processor, and more.

You can see "Not installed" or "HomeLink" next to "Garage door opener" to see if the HomeLink module has been installed. Additionally, you can check to determine if your car can operate garage doors. The touchscreen and auto open and close features of the Tesla HomeLink model 3 are available for use. HomeLink for Tesla models 3 and Y is available via the online Tesla store and your neighborhood Service Center.

Control your garage from your Tesla App

Step 01: Go to the touchscreen on your Tesla first. Then you may choose the Summon button by going to control > Autopilot.

Step 02: When you press the summon button on your Tesla's touchscreen, pick your garage door by tapping the HomeLink icon.

Step 03: Next, open the Tesla app. If you click on the summon button there, the HomeLink button will appear on the upper right-hand side of the screen. When you press that button, your garage door automatically opens and closes.

To operate your garage door with the Tesla app, you must have a Full self-driving outfit or Enhanced Autopilot installed. If not, you must reverse the position of your garage doors. Additionally, you don't need a remote control to use your Tesla HomeLink.

Program Tesla Garage Door Opener

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2acDsR_0hlfghDB00
Kodmy

First, you have to click on the HomeLink icon and then open it. After this, you need to add a new profile in HomeLink. The other thing you want to do is mention the mode of your garage opener system. There're three modes that you can use namely standard, D-mode or UR mode.

After set your preferres mode, you want to open your Garage door using remote control during your Tesla trains via radio frequency. New profile will be ready after the redio frequencies are matched. Now, the profile is ready, you just want to simply tapp on the name of the profile to test it out.

Morever, you can specify the distance between your Tesla and Garage Door and also there're options to activate HomeLink within the summon feature. Further on, press and hold open button after point your vehicle in front of your garage. Finally, your Tesla set up successfully once Tesla's headlight flash.

FAQs about Tesla HomeLink

Where can I purchase HomeLink?

If you want to purchase HomeLink for Model 3 or Model Y, you can go the Tesla online store and also you can purchase it at your Local Service Center.

How is HomeLink installed?

Once you recieved your HomeLink parts, you can schedule a service appointment using the Tesla app.

What if the device doesn’t work after programming?

You can refer the provided documentation on How to put the receiver into learning mode. And also you want to make sure that you're holding receiver's "Learn" button. After holding the "Learn" button, immediately follow on-screen instructions.

