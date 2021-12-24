Best HomeKit Compatible Smart Home Devices 2022

Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple HomeKit is compatible with a variety of helpful devices. If you're a lover of Apple HomeKit or a proud owner of Apple devices, you'll want to know which smart devices are compatible with Apple HomeKit. Also, yes! You can use your preferred Siri speech assistant to control them. So it's time to start reviewing the best HomeKit compatible smart home devices for 2021.

What is HomeKit?

Apple's smart home interface is called HomeKit . As a result, you'll be able to communicate with all supported devices and appliances through a single Home app. It's simple to set up HomeKit-enabled gadgets. All it takes is a simple scan of a QR code, and you'll be able to reply to Siri voice instructions. It also uses a secure, direct connection between your iPad or iPhone and the HomeKit gadgets. To make it operate inside the house, you don't need any more hubs. If you're not at home, you can access your HomeKit devices using Wi-Fi and an Apple device such as a HomePod, iPad, Apple TV, or other Apple device. It serves as a hub for your home.

What are the best HomeKit compatible devices?

There are several HomeKit enabled devices across the smart home range. There are numerous additional devices from various brands in addition to Apple's. Having the correct HomeKit gadgets in your home allows you to get the most out of your smart home. Here are the best HomeKit devices for your home if you want to go all-in with HomeKit for your needs.

Best HomeKit compatible smart Speaker

Apple HomePod mini

One of the greatest HomeKit compatible products for you is the Apple HomePod small. It features a compact beautiful design that resembles that of an Apple. It has an excellent audio, a large radiator, computational audio, an acoustic waveform guide, and other features. It's incredible. It can be used as a Homekit hub. It can also be coupled in stereo and connected to an Apple TV 4K. Furthermore, Apple's smart speaker with amazing sound is more inexpensive. When two HomePod minis are paired for stereo, the Apple TV output is activated.

Key specification of Best HomeKit compatible smart Speaker

Size : 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.3 inches

3.9 x 3.9 x 3.3 inches Weight : 0.76 pound

0.76 pound Microphones: 4

4 Color: White, Space Gray

White, Space Gray Speaker: 1

Pros and Cons of Best HomeKit compatible smart Speaker

Pros

Excellent audio

Attractive design

Competitive price

Multiple speakers can be grouped

Cons

No physical microphone button

Limited child control

Few streaming music services

Best HomeKit compatible indoor security camera

Eufy Solo indoorCam C24

The Eufy Solo indoorCam C24 is the best HomeKit enabled indoor camera , featuring 2K definition video that can be viewed at any time of day or night. As a result, it captures crisp images. It has a field of view of 125 degrees. It contains a microSD card or network-attached storage (NAS) with continuous recording locally if you want to store recordings. Along with Apple HomeKit, it also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Instead, check out our Arlo Baby monitor review and comparison of eufy Security IndoorCam and Reolink Argus 3 Pro to select the best one for you.

Key specification of Eufy Solo indoorCam C24

Size : 2.24 x 2.24 x 4.11 inches

2.24 x 2.24 x 4.11 inches Weight: 3.68 ounces

3.68 ounces Field of view: 105 degrees

105 degrees Resolution: 2K

2K Storage : Local/ cloud

Local/ cloud Color: White/Black

White/Black Connectivity: Wi-Fi

Pros and Cons of Eufy Solo indoorCam C24

Pros

Sharp 2K video

Local and cloud storage

Intelligent motion detection

Works with Alexa, Siri, and Google assistant

Cons

Doesn’t support IFTTT

Some feature not available in Apple HomeKit

Best HomeKit compatible thermostat

Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control

Echobee's newest model, the Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control, comes with a new remote sensor. It boasts a nice display, a good user interface, a better speaker, and a better touchscreen, among other things. The Ecobee thermostat works with Amazon Alexa in addition to HomeKit. Also, yes! You can use your voice or an Ecobee app to control the thermostat. When installing the Echobee, however, a three-wire thermostat is required for power. An adaptor cable can also be used for this. You can utilize this smart friend to save up to 26% on your heating and cooling bills each year.

Hurry up! Get the Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control from Amazon .

Key specification of Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control

Size: 4.29 x 4.29 x 1 inches

4.29 x 4.29 x 1 inches Weight: 1.85 pounds

1.85 pounds Style: Smart thermostat

Smart thermostat Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery required

1 Lithium Metal battery required Color: Black

Pros and Cons of Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control

Pros

Remote room sensor

Works with HomeKit and Alexa

Easy to install

Dual-band Wi-Fi

Cons

Complex schedules

Expensive

Best HomeKit compatible Smart Light Bulb

Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

Do you want to step up your lighting game? When you ignore the colors and focus on the Hue White light bulbs, Philips Hue is the finest HomeKit compatible smart bulb. It has various important characteristics in addition to color. It's compatible with anything, but it's especially good with Apple HomeKit. You may also use your smartphone or tablet to create bespoke scenarios. Furthermore, the installation procedure is simple. You must first place the bulb in the desired area. Then, after downloading the app, pair your Hue hub with it.

Instead, if you want to select the best smart light, you can find the best comparison of Smart light bulbs .

Key specification of Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

Size: 4.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches

4.3 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches Weight: 7.2 ounces

7.2 ounces Color: White

White Wattage: 10 watts

10 watts Light type: LED

Pros and Cons of Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit

Pros

Dimmable

Comprehensive app

Highly customizable

Works with many smart home system

Cons

Expensive

Requires hub

Best HomeKit compatible smart lock

August Smart Lock

Sometimes it's difficult to remember if your front door is locked or not. Don't be concerned. You may easily inquire about the status of your door by asking Siri. You can use your voice to lock or open your door. So you don't want to wake up in the middle of the night. It has Wi-Fi, which allows you to access it remotely from your Android or iOS device when you're not at home.

A modified August lock and a DoorSense open close sensor are also included. It works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, among other voice assistants. Also, yes! You can receive as many user codes as you want. It provides you access to selected people if you want to keep track of who is coming and going.

Instead, if you are interested in the best smart lock, you can find the best smart lock comparison here.

Hurry up! Get the August smart lock 4th Generation from Amazon .

Key specification of August Smart Lock

Size: 2.8 x 2.8 x 2.75 inches

2.8 x 2.8 x 2.75 inches Weight: 1.54 pounds

1.54 pounds Batteries: 4 AA

4 AA Color: Silver/Matte Black

Silver/Matte Black Material: Metal

Pros and Cons of August Smart Lock

Pros

Wi-Fi built-in

Easy to use

Smaller size and streamlined design

Works with many smart home devices

Cons

Expensive

Short battery life

Best HomeKit compatible smart plug

Wemo W-Fi smart plug

The Wemo WiFi smart plug is the best option for making your dumb appliances "smart." It contains a physical switch, which you may use to turn on the Wemo. So you don't want to utilize an app or your voice to turn on or off your device. When you are not at home, you can use the Away mode to turn on or off the lamp promptly. In addition, it costs around half as much as other Homekit-compatible plugs. As a result, it's a low-cost HomeKit compatible lock for you.

Hurry up! Get the Wemo smart plug from Amazon now .

Key specification of Wemo W-Fi smart plug

Size: 1.34 x 2.05 x 1.81 inches

1.34 x 2.05 x 1.81 inches Weight: 1.92 ounces

1.92 ounces Electrical rating: 120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W

120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W Voltage: 120 Volts

Pros and Cons of Wemo W-Fi smart plug

Pros

Has physical control button

Improved footprint

Affordable

Effective installation process

Cons

Difficulties with the Wemo app

High price

Best HomeKit compatible smart dimmer switch

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

Our favorite HomeKit dimmer switch is the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit, which is generally compatible. Are you too lazy to get out of bed to turn on or off the lights? On/off and dimmer control are both available on this light switch dimmer. It also has a remote control feature that allows you to control your switch from anywhere. It comes with two remote controls and two in-wall switches. When you couple a switch and a remote, they will stay linked even if you are not connected to the internet.

If you like to know about other smart light switch dimmers, you can see our Best Smart Light Switch Dimmer 2021 article.

Hurry up! Get the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit from Amazon .

Key specification of Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Size: 2 x 5.94 x 6.75 inches

2 x 5.94 x 6.75 inches Weight: 1.12 ounces

1.12 ounces Color: White

White Voltage: 120 Volts

120 Volts Wattage: 600 watts

Pros and Cons of Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch

Pros

Easy installation process

Scene management

Including geofencing

Remotes and switches work even the bridge is offline

Cons

The wired bridge required to operate

App support only one account

How to pick the best HomeKit devices for you?

There are many smart home devices available nowadays. As a result, it's crucial to understand how to select the ideal equipment for your home. If you want to acquire the best Homekit compatible gadgets, you should think about a few things first. The following are some of the elements to consider when selecting the ideal device.

Design: Is the design of this item appropriate for your current home? What's the shape like? Is it a manageable size? Do you want to double-check that it's not blocked on any of your other devices? You don't want to cause any problems at home. You want to make things as simple as possible. As a result, while purchasing smart home gadgets, you should think about their size and style.

Functionality: Do you wish to choose the right devices based on their functionality? Then you consider its characteristics. The same equipment can sometimes be found in multiple brands. So you're interested in learning more about the capabilities of smart devices? Away mode, for example, is one of the unique features. As a result, you must pay close attention to your everyday routine. Then you can decide which devices are ideal for you.

Price: Before you buy it, make sure it meets your requirements. The cheapest device is almost never the best.

How does an Apple HomeKit device work?

You can now incorporate a wide range of smart home gadgets into your Apple HomeKit smart home. You should realize that most smart devices can communicate via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. As a third protocol, you may now use a HomeKit hub like the HomePod mini. They improve the device's dependability. As a result, you can effortlessly communicate with one another.

You must scan the six-figure Homekit code on your smart device to set up your Apple HomeKit devices. Following that, smart home devices will be linked and appear in the Apple Home app. You may then add your smart gadgets to your favorites list. As a result, you can easily access it at any moment. You may also assign it to any room.

Are HomeKit devices for you?

You are willing and able to use Apple products if you are interested in HomeKit. HomeKit is only available to Apple users. All you'll need is an iPhone, Mac, or iPad, as well as an Apple HomeKit-enabled device. Then you can effortlessly operate your HomeKit setup. You must choose HomeKit enabled smart home devices if you wish to use HomeKit compatible smart home devices. Many popular smart home gadgets, such as smart locks, smart plugs, smart thermostats, smart lighting, smart dimmer switches, and more, are HomeKit compatible. Rather than Apple HomeKit, many gadgets are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Our pick

You can control any compatible light bulb, camera, thermostat, and more with Apple HomeKit. You can manage your iPhone with your voice with only a simple tap of your iPhone. HomeKit-compatible items are always making their way into your smart device market. As a result, you can pick the best HomeKit compatible gadgets from any smart device category with ease.