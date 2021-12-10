Zigbee Hub - A Definitive Guide

Note: This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Smart home technology has exploded in popularity in recent years. Home automation and the Internet of Things are both incredibly helpful in many ways. Every week, new smart home devices are released, and we have the camera, heating, sensors, and a variety of other devices to help you bring your home into the connected future. Let's take a closer look at the Zigbee hub.

What is Zigbee?

So, let's start with a definition of the ZigBee protocol. Zigbee is based on the IEEE's 802.154 standards for personal-area networks. Philips Hue, GE, and Nest are just a few of the major brands that have created Zigbee-based devices. The ZigBee alliance group designed it as a wireless communication technology. Samsung, Amazon, Huawei, Qualcomm, Toshiba, and plenty of other home appliance manufacturers are all part of this alliance.

In the field of smart devices, Zigbee technology has become the industry standard. With the help of a hub like this, you can link all of your Zigbee gadgets in your home to a central unit. It has the ability to control and link all of your connected gadgets to the internet. For smart lightings, such as Philips Hue , Zigbee hubs are required so that you can manage multiple lights at once.

What is ZigBee Hub?

Other manufacturers of smart home devices refer to Zigbee hub differently. This control center is also known as "Gateway." Furthermore, the Zigbee hub does not necessitate a direct internet connection. As a result of the Zigbee bridge, smart devices can be controlled even if the internet is down. Different automation can also be kept on a Zigbee hub so you can operate your lamps, lights, and door locks at specific times or for specific occasions without having to use your smartphone or other devices.

Additionally, Zigbee hubs are required when motion is detected. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, among other voice assistants. As a result, you can use your voice command to operate your smart devices while you are away.

You may be aware that it has a unique feature in that each connected device increases the signal. As a result, the signal travels long distances to reach the last lamp, forming a mesh network. Furthermore, Zigbee is a wireless network that is often regarded as a good alternative for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It works in a mesh network, which makes it ideal for smart home technology.

It also serves as a centralized location from which you can manage all of your smart devices. A smart home hub can tell your lights to turn on or off when you lock your door. It communicates with your Smart home gadgets in a common language and consumes less energy. As a result, smart gadgets can connect with one another without using typical communication methods such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Why do you need a Zigbee hub for your home?

For communication purposes, Zigbee creates a mesh with your other Zigbee devices. It can support thousands of devices at any given time and supports many devices at the same time to maintain a seamless flow of communication between them. You may also use the Tuya App to add your Tuya smart devices and set up automated scenarios.

The Best Zigbee hubs

You can start your ZigBee Smart home with the following best Zigbee hubs.

TEEKAR Tuya ZigBee Hub

TEEKAR Tuya ZigBee Hub is an improved version of the Zigbee 3.0 Gateway that can now link up to 50 devices. It works with all Tuya ZigBee devices and offers a solid connection as well as automation control. You may also use the Smart Life App to control your home automation system . The setup process is simple because there is no need to connect to a network cable. All you have to do now is turn on the smart gateway hub and connect it to the Smart Life App.

The TEEKAR Tuya ZigBee Hub is available for $26.99 on Amazon.

Moes Tuya Zigbee 3.0 Hub Gateway

The Moes Tuya Zigbee Hub is compatible with a wide range of devices (up to 50 devices). It has a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection. This Zigbee gateway is required to use Google Assistant or Alexa for voice control of Zigbee devices. This hub allows you to control all of your Tuya items through the Smart Life App if you own a Tuya smart home system. The Zigbee hub may be used to establish a complete set of home ecological chains. It is more secure and reliable than Wi-Fi. It is designed for a quick and simple set-up that requires no wiring or technical knowledge.

The Moes Tuya Zigbee Hub is available for $27.99 on Amazon.

LEOMOCA Tuya Zigbee 3.0 Hub Gateway

The LEOMOCA Tuya Zigbee 3.0 Hub Gateway is a smart wireless gateway that supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and ZigBee HA 3.0. Tuya's ZigBee smart wireless gateway includes both a Zigbee and a Wi-Fi module. Tuya ZigBee subdevices can thus be controlled remotely via Wi-Fi on the app or via the ZigBee network. You don't have to be concerned about an unstable network. ZigBee allows you to control more linked smart devices than the Wi-Fi protocol. You can put it in various locations and share devices with your family.

The LEOMOCA Tuya Zigbee 3.0 Hub Gateway is available for $26.98 from Amazon.

eMylo ZigBee Hub

The eMylo ZigBee Hub is a smart gateway that supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It supports multi-protocol communication through ZigBee 3.0 and BLE. It features a compact size and a straightforward design. Furthermore, with the Tuya Smart App, this smart hub can control your gadgets from anywhere. It's the same as the other ZigBee hubs in that there's no need to plug in a network cable. As a result, it is simple to set up. All you have to do now is turn on the smart gateway and connect to the app. It can also support up to 128 smart devices.

The eMylo ZigBee Hub is available for $26.99 on Amazon.

How to choose the best smart home hub for you?

When it comes to selecting the best smart hub for your needs, you must first consider what you want to control and what you want to accomplish with it. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and Z-Wave are all wireless technologies used by smart devices. You should keep in mind that several manufacturers sell Zigbee hubs. They also have a variety of price points. If you're planning a new smart home, you should investigate the capabilities of Zigbee hubs. You'll be able to locate solutions that include a Zigbee hub, the functionality you desire, and the assistance you use. Before purchasing a Zigbee hub, keep these factors in mind.

Decision making factor of Zigbee Smart Home Hub

Voice Assistant support

Mobile app

Works without the internet

Built-in Backup Battery

Built-in speaker

How does ZigBee work?

To take commands from ZigBee Gateway hubs and apps, all smart home devices require one of the wireless communications. Wi-Fi consumes a lot of energy. As a result, it is difficult for battery-powered devices and smart home devices that require low power consumption, such as a smart light bulb.

Having too many gadgets on a single home network is not a good idea if you own a larger Smart Home. Plus, there's more. There are numerous benefits, including the fact that it consumes less energy than Wi-Fi and is specifically built to support hundreds of smart devices on a network. Most importantly, you may install ZigBee devices around your home, including in your garden.

Best ZigBee products

Having learned about Zigbee hubs and the variety of Zigbee products you can use in your home, you know about Zigbee products. Here are some Zigbee products to consider.

If you want to automate your home with many ZigBee devices, you'll need a hub. In addition, Google & Alexa's ZigBee hub serves as a central switching station for your Zigbee devices. Furthermore, we can use smart hubs, as well as platforms like Tuya, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThing, to connect all of your smart gadgets.