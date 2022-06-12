Furious after spending over $10,000 on Diablo Immortal and getting nothing.

Streamer Quin69 spent over $10,000 on small purchases of Diablo Immortal to get five-star gems and was furious when he reached that amount and found none.

// Isaac VJ for News Break

Diablo Immortal, released with a mass success of downloads, more than 10 million earned it the title of the best release of the saga. But also surrounded by controversy due to its micropayment system, this free-to-play has several types of currencies and purchases within the application, a model that many people have considered unfair and have branded as pay-to-win.

Still, many in the community also defend the way Blizzard has integrated these purchases and claim that it is possible to play without spending a penny.

However, it seems that there are people who want just the opposite, spend as much as possible on the game, even if they are not getting anything in return.

That happened to streamer Quin69, who vowed not to give up passes to the Elder Rift mini-dungeons, at 25 New Zealand dollars each, until he got a five-star gem. The problem came when the streamer still had not achieved anything of value after spending more than 10,000 New Zealand dollars (more than 6,000 euros in exchange if he had played in Spain). You can see his reaction in the video available below:

The controversial purchase systems of Diablo Immortal

The truth is that Diablo Immortal's purchasing systems have brought a lot of queues since the game's release on PC, iOS, and Android, so much so that even Blizzard came out to speak of "misinformation" when they received complaints about the implementation of this model.

This is mainly what has led to Diablo Immortal being the company's worst-rated game on Metacritic, which has caused it to be unavailable in countries that regulate loot boxes and other random reward mechanisms.

Diablo Immortal is available for free on PC, iOS, and Android.

Sources: Dexerto, Twitter