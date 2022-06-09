The remake of The Last of Us for PS5 and PC was leaked with everything and the date before the Summer Game Fest

Sony mistakenly revealed the game, its enhancements, and various editions on its page before the event where it was to be announced.

During the last months, we have heard various rumors and reports about an alleged remake of The Last of Us for PlayStation 5. Now we know that the project is real and that it will arrive sooner than previously thought on the new generation console and later on PC.

The title will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 2 and a port for PC is in development, but for now, it does not have a release date. We also know there will be a Firefly Edition, which includes the game, its DLC, a steelbook, and access to all 4 issues of The Last of Us: American comic series.

The title will debut as The Last of Us: Part I, and will include the original story plus Left Behind DLC. Thanks to a leak from Sony itself, we know that the remake will offer improved controls, a wider range of accessibility options, and modernized gameplay.

"Enjoy a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with enhanced effects, improved exploration, and combat," we can read in the official description.

This information came to light thanks to a leak from the Sony store hours before the official announcement about the best of the title and its arrival on PC.

According to various sources, the remake was to be revealed during the presentation that was to take place Thursday at the Summer Game Fest 2022.

Sources: SonyPlayStation, Twitter, Gematsu

