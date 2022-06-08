Diablo Immortal currently has the lowest Blizzard rating on Metacritic

The players of the new free MMORPG launched on June 2 for mobile phones and PCs have punished the title with a score of 0.5/10 on Metacritic for the abusive 'pay to win' micropayments.

// Isaac VJ for News Break

Diablo Immortal, the new free-to-play MMORPG recently released for PC and mobile devices running Android and iOS, currently has the lowest user rating in Blizzard history on Metacritic (via VGC).

The fact that the video game has a score of 0.5/10 -based on more than 2,500 reviews at the time of writing these lines is not surprising considering that the community of the title has been protesting for several days about micropayments and pay to win options that break the balance of player vs. player games.

Although Blizzard has tried to deny these accusations, it seems that it has done little or nothing to calm the waters. We remind you that the game has been completely banned in the Netherlands and Belgium due to their loot box legislation; Spain intends to implement a new law to regulate them shortly. As we have previously highlighted, Diablo Immortal is currently the worst-rated game by players on Metacritic along with World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic, which has the same score, although it should be noted that the percentage of negative reviews from users is much higher in the case of the new Diablo and that it has more reviews.

Upgrading a character to the maximum could cost $110,000

According to VGC, a report published over the weekend said that by fully upgrading a character in the game, players could spend up to $110,000. Several negative reviews point out that micropayments are well-implemented during the early stages of the adventure, but they start to feel intrusive right towards the end of the game. In addition, there are not a few users who have detected other players who easily win PvP games thanks to spending large amounts of money to gain advantages over others.

Sources: VGC, Blizzard Entertaiment