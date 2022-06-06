Summer Game Fest 2022 will focus on "already announced games," not so much "megatons".

Isaac VJ

Geoff Keighley, the organizer of Summer Game Fest, asks us to 'lower our expectations regarding the megatons that we will be able to see at the gala on Thursday, but he anticipates a couple of announcements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dTW5_0g2CeYmS00
Isaac VJ for News Break

This Thursday, June 9, the opening gala of Summer Game Fest will take place, a live event from which we can expect both new announcements and updates of projects that we already know.

Of course, Geoff Keighley, the main person in charge of this event, wanted to clarify that the latter will be more important than the first by emphasizing that we will mainly see news of games already announced during the broadcast.

"This is not The Game Awards"

"We've got a couple of new game announcements on the show and hopefully a few surprises if it all holds up. But it's definitely a show that focuses mostly on stuff that's already been announced," Keighley said during a chat with VGC.

With these words, the organizer and presenter of the gala wanted to lower the hype by comparing this event with the other one held at the end of the year: " Control your expectations regarding shocking megatons; This is not The Game Awards."

What things can we see at the Summer Fest 2022 gala?

To give us an idea about what we can see in relation to games already announced has been anticipated that, for example, the first level of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) will be at the gala, and new footage from Gotham Knights and Cuphead DLC, The Delicious Last Course, and gameplay from The Callisto Protocol demo.

The classic speculation about a possible announcement related to Hollow Knight: Silksong is also beginning after an exchange of tweets between Keighley and the game's marketing manager, but either party does not officially confirm it.

"Beware of crazy rumors"

After launching that message, Geoff Keighley wanted to clarify that the opening gala of Summer Game Fest 2022 will not be a minor event, but without losing the opportunity to deny some of the wildest speculations that are being seen these days on the net: "We have many good things to show you, but beware of the crazy rumors that I am seeing out there regarding things that people expect to be announced," he said in his speech.

This gala is just the beginning of a whole month of news in the video game industry, somewhat more widespread than the canceled E3, which will host more than 30 companies under its umbrella; some will participate in the official broadcasts of Summer Game Fest, while others like Xbox will give their own event.

Sources: VGC, PlayStation

Freelance, Graphic Designer, QA Gaming, UX Student with 25 years in the world of video games thanks to Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

