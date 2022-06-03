Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales Announced for PC.

The acclaimed Insomniac Games game will arrive on PC on August 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, including the base game with all its DLC; Miles Morales will arrive in October.

// Isaac VJ for News Break

At the State of Play held on June 2, Sony has just announced Spider-Man: Remastered for PC, which will be on sale on August 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can see its first trailer below:

The acclaimed Insomniac game is now on PC

This upgraded version of the 2018 game was released in 2020 on PS5 alongside the Miles Morales release and included all three DLCs and several graphical improvements over the original release. The port has been in developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software, the studio to support this type of PC adaptation that PlayStation bought a few months ago.

Hardly any details have been given on this PC version, saying only that it will have keyboard and mouse support and additional PC-specific features like adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, with more features and details to be announced later.

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the most acclaimed superhero games of all time and one of the most successful PlayStation brands, which has sold more than 33 million copies as of May 15, 2022. Now you can enjoy it for first-time PC users, with an announcement joins that of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War that came to PC in recent months, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that will arrive this month, on January 20 June.

Sources: Marvel Entertainment, Sony PlayStation