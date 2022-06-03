Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales Announced for PC.

Isaac VJ

The acclaimed Insomniac Games game will arrive on PC on August 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, including the base game with all its DLC; Miles Morales will arrive in October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HhIob_0fzbgpX300
// Isaac VJ for News Break

At the State of Play held on June 2, Sony has just announced Spider-Man: Remastered for PC, which will be on sale on August 12 on Steam and the Epic Games Store. You can see its first trailer below:

The acclaimed Insomniac game is now on PC

This upgraded version of the 2018 game was released in 2020 on PS5 alongside the Miles Morales release and included all three DLCs and several graphical improvements over the original release. The port has been in developed by Insomniac Games and fully optimized for PC in collaboration with Nixxes Software, the studio to support this type of PC adaptation that PlayStation bought a few months ago.

Hardly any details have been given on this PC version, saying only that it will have keyboard and mouse support and additional PC-specific features like adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, with more features and details to be announced later.

Marvel's Spider-Man is one of the most acclaimed superhero games of all time and one of the most successful PlayStation brands, which has sold more than 33 million copies as of May 15, 2022. Now you can enjoy it for first-time PC users, with an announcement joins that of Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War that came to PC in recent months, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection that will arrive this month, on January 20 June.

Sources: Marvel Entertainment, Sony PlayStation

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PlayStation# Entertainment# Sony# Video Games# Spider Man

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance, Graphic Designer, QA Gaming, UX Student with 25 years in the world of video games thanks to Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

N/A
80 followers

More from Isaac VJ

Diablo Immortal currently has the lowest Blizzard rating on Metacritic

The players of the new free MMORPG launched on June 2 for mobile phones and PCs have punished the title with a score of 0.5/10 on Metacritic for the abusive 'pay to win' micropayments.

Read full story

Summer Game Fest 2022 will focus on "already announced games," not so much "megatons".

Geoff Keighley, the organizer of Summer Game Fest, asks us to 'lower our expectations regarding the megatons that we will be able to see at the gala on Thursday, but he anticipates a couple of announcements.

Read full story

Bethesda's Indiana Jones may not be Xbox exclusive, says Jez Corden.

Jez Corden, a Windows Central journalist, and regular insider mentioned on the Xbox Two podcast that the title developed by MachineGames could come out on other platforms. Disney announced in January 2021 a renewal of the video game production label based on the Lucasfilm sagas: Lucasfilm Games.

Read full story

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor; a darker vision than Fallen Order

The Respawn Entertainment team highlights that the survival message will put Cal Kestis in extreme situations, and he will have to deal with strange characters. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor became official a few days ago. Respawn Entertainment's action-adventure sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC with the goal "of creating a deeper and broader Star Wars experience for players." Disney has published an interview with its director, Stig Asmussen, who says that Cal Kestis' journey in Survivor will have a darker and more dangerous tone than its predecessor.

Read full story
2 comments

PlayStation reveals plans: acquisitions, GaaS, and launches on PC and mobile.

Sony has revealed important data about the company's plans, about PlayStation in particular, in a talk to investors and partners. The strategy in the games division is to grow in the coming years, until 2025, with several initiatives that will boost launches on PC and mobile, in addition, to increasing the number of "games as a service" and the expansion of PlayStation Studios, organically, and through acquisitions.

Read full story

Sony faces a new class-action lawsuit against the PlayStation work environment.

The new process is more centralized and brings in more members. The former PlayStation employee is suing again parent company Sony for the second time over what the suit describes as "gender-based discrimination and harassment" after similar legal action got dismissed in April.

Read full story
5 comments

PS5 and Xbox Series will receive upgraded reviews in 2023 or 2024.

TV manufacturer TCL Technology points to a PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series capable of 8K playback and up to 120fps. If the current generation of consoles follows the same path as the previous one, it seems obvious to expect that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have improved revisions in the style of what PS4 and Xbox One already had with their PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions.

Read full story

The FTC will keep an eye on paid video game reviews.

Video game influencers have gained popularity. Gaming influencers can now get in trouble for promoting false or misleading reviews or failing to disclose paid endorsements or sponsored content.

Read full story

Saber Interactive CEO believes Metacritic is not decisive for sales.

Matthew Karch, the current CEO of Saber Interactive, is surprised by the good sales of Evil Dead: The Game and says that the average Metacritic ratings are no longer relevant. During a presentation for the Embracer Group fourth-quarter report, after the sales success of Evil Dead: The Game, today's games do not depend on the average Metacritic score to sell well.

Read full story

NBC merger operation with EA flopped last month.

NBC Universal reportedly nearly merged with Electronic Arts, as Comcast CEO Brian Roberts approached EA CEO Andrew Wilson with a proposal to combine the entertainment media company with the gaming giant.

Read full story

Borderlands creators have nine AAA games in development.

The developer and publisher owned by the Embracer Group continue to grow; In addition to publishing various indie games, they are working on Homeworld 3, Tales From the Borderlands 2, and more.

Read full story

MultiVersus: First impressions gathered from the closed alpha

Warner's new fighting game is very entertaining, promising, and ambitious. This Thursday, Warner Bros. Games released the closed alpha phase of its new free-to-play fighting game, MultiVersus.

Read full story

Activision Blizzard operation is “moving fast”, Brad Smith says.

The President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, has claimed in Belgium that the company’s proposed acquisition of ATVI is going relatively quickly. The deal was announced in January that Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, this is the biggest operation in the modern gaming industry by distance, surpassing the $7 billion operation cost by Bethesda by a lot, and Microsoft said at the time that it hopes to complete the deal in the first half of 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy