Bethesda's Indiana Jones may not be Xbox exclusive, says Jez Corden.

Jez Corden, a Windows Central journalist, and regular insider mentioned on the Xbox Two podcast that the title developed by MachineGames could come out on other platforms.

Disney announced in January 2021 a renewal of the video game production label based on the Lucasfilm sagas: Lucasfilm Games.

A day later, Bethesda announced that under that seal, with the brand edition and with the baton in the development of MachineGames, creators of the new Wolfenstein saga, a new Indiana Jones game was in production.

For more than a year, nothing has been known about the title that was shown with a brief teaser and a statement.

Due to the acquisition of Bethesda by Microsoft a few months before, it was speculated that the game would be exclusive to Xbox and PC consoles, like most Xbox Game Studios titles with some exceptions such as Minecraft, and as such, this may not be the case.

Randal al Thor, one of the hosts of the Xbox Two podcast, mentions the Indiana Jones game on the show dedicated to Marvel and Star Wars titles, noting:

"We don't know if it's exclusive," Corden says

According to the excerpt collected by VGC, replies: "It is not. The only information I had about Indiana Jones is that it was not exclusive, but that was a long time ago, so maybe something has changed."

The only thing that is known about Indiana Jones is that it will be an adventure with a totally new story, raised by Todd Howard of Bethesda Games Studios, director of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and the upcoming Starfield; Howard is also an executive producer, although he assured that his involvement in this project does not affect the development of either Starfield or The Elder Scrolls VI.

As a bonus, Xbox and Bethesda are supposedly working on other Disney sagas.

According to information not confirmed by Microsoft, Bethesda, or Disney, the Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks studios work on Disney intellectual property games, although at no time has there been any mention of which developers are involved or which saga(s) are adapted.

But until now, we will have to wait for the next two weeks of upcoming events or until June 12 for the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Sources: Bethesda, VGC, Xbox Two Podcast

