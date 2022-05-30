Star Wars Jedi: Survivor; a darker vision than Fallen Order

The Respawn Entertainment team highlights that the survival message will put Cal Kestis in extreme situations, and he will have to deal with strange characters.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor became official a few days ago. Respawn Entertainment's action-adventure sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will launch in 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC with the goal "of creating a deeper and broader Star Wars experience for players." Disney has published an interview with its director, Stig Asmussen, who says that Cal Kestis' journey in Survivor will have a darker and more dangerous tone than its predecessor.

Regarding the first teaser and the aspect they wanted to give, Asmussen comments that they looked for a tone that would leave many questions in the air.

"The game is about survival. That's why it's called Jedi: Survivor. They're in dark times, and Cal and his team will do everything they can to stay alive. That means they'll be connecting with people who, in other times, would be considered awkward. Something pops up in the trailer and I don't want to say too much but there's a sense of... Sorry, I don't want to spoil any details.

A long planned-sequel

"Even before Jedi: Fallen Order was complete, our team already had a vision for Cal, BD, and the crew's next adventure," says the game director in the announcement. "For Jedi: Survivor we're working together with Lucasfilm Games, building on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We're taking advantage of more advanced technology to create more dynamic combat. We also want to expand Cal's story through cinematic storytelling, as it matures and survives during these dark times. We can't wait to share more details about the game later this year."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire's relentless pursuit, even as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty sidekick BD-1, Cal will meet many unique and interesting characters on his journey. To survive, Cal must learn new skills and continue to develop his connection to the Force. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series' dynamic combat in new and innovative ways.

"Millions of Star Wars fans have been captivated by the Cal Kestis story, and we're thrilled to be working with Respawn to continue this epic story," said Douglas Reilly, Vice President of Lucasfilm Games. "We couldn't be more excited to reveal Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and share this chapter of Cal Kestis' journey with the world."

It looks like Respawn became the studio that allows it to sustain its relationship with Disney after the failed Star Wars Battlefront II.

Sources: StarWars.com