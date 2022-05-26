PS5 and Xbox Series will receive upgraded reviews in 2023 or 2024.

Isaac VJ

TV manufacturer TCL Technology points to a PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series capable of 8K playback and up to 120fps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UOpND_0fqe5aSW00
// Isaac VJ for News Break

If the current generation of consoles follows the same path as the previous one, it seems obvious to expect that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have improved revisions in the style of what PS4 and Xbox One already had with their PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions.

However, it is still early for Sony and Microsoft to officially announce it. Of course, the industry moves several steps ahead of the market, so manufacturing companies usually have first-hand information before the companies make commercial announcements. In that sense, the Chinese manufacturer TCL Technology has set a date for the future PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series.

This information was discovered thanks to the Polish media PPE, which has attended a presentation in Poland in which a representative of TCL Technology was previously able to see a slide that mentions that they foresee the improved revisions of the PS5 and Xbox Series that will arrive in 2023 or 2024. Even they dare to name the Sony console, which they call PS5 Pro, keeping the path with the naming of the previous generation, although they do not dare to imagine what could be the name of the new Microsoft video game machine.

What technical specifications would PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series have?

Being a television manufacturer, TCL Technology has focused its forecast on the capabilities that PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series could have in terms of maximum resolution and frame rate per second. As we see in the slide, the consoles of this supposed 9.5 generation would have graphics at the level of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT to render content at 2160p (which is usually known as 4K) and then reproduce it at 8K resolution, in both cases with a framerate between 60 and 120 fps.

Although they are forecasts and speculations, the truth is that seeing the market trend, it would not be surprising if this estimate is correct.

Sources: PPE, TCL Technology, Tom Henderson's Twitter Account

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# playstation# Video Games# Xbox# Entertainment# news

Comments / 0

Published by

Freelance, Graphic Designer, QA Gaming, UX Student with 25 years in the world of video games thanks to Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

N/A
47 followers

More from Isaac VJ

PlayStation reveals plans: acquisitions, GaaS, and launches on PC and mobile.

Sony has revealed important data about the company's plans, about PlayStation in particular, in a talk to investors and partners. The strategy in the games division is to grow in the coming years, until 2025, with several initiatives that will boost launches on PC and mobile, in addition, to increasing the number of "games as a service" and the expansion of PlayStation Studios, organically, and through acquisitions.

Read full story

Sony faces a new class-action lawsuit against the PlayStation work environment.

The new process is more centralized and brings in more members. The former PlayStation employee is suing again parent company Sony for the second time over what the suit describes as "gender-based discrimination and harassment" after similar legal action got dismissed in April.

Read full story
5 comments

The FTC will keep an eye on paid video game reviews.

Video game influencers have gained popularity. Gaming influencers can now get in trouble for promoting false or misleading reviews or failing to disclose paid endorsements or sponsored content.

Read full story

Saber Interactive CEO believes Metacritic is not decisive for sales.

Matthew Karch, the current CEO of Saber Interactive, is surprised by the good sales of Evil Dead: The Game and says that the average Metacritic ratings are no longer relevant. During a presentation for the Embracer Group fourth-quarter report, after the sales success of Evil Dead: The Game, today's games do not depend on the average Metacritic score to sell well.

Read full story

NBC merger operation with EA flopped last month.

NBC Universal reportedly nearly merged with Electronic Arts, as Comcast CEO Brian Roberts approached EA CEO Andrew Wilson with a proposal to combine the entertainment media company with the gaming giant.

Read full story

Borderlands creators have nine AAA games in development.

The developer and publisher owned by the Embracer Group continue to grow; In addition to publishing various indie games, they are working on Homeworld 3, Tales From the Borderlands 2, and more.

Read full story

MultiVersus: First impressions gathered from the closed alpha

Warner's new fighting game is very entertaining, promising, and ambitious. This Thursday, Warner Bros. Games released the closed alpha phase of its new free-to-play fighting game, MultiVersus.

Read full story

Activision Blizzard operation is “moving fast”, Brad Smith says.

The President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, has claimed in Belgium that the company’s proposed acquisition of ATVI is going relatively quickly. The deal was announced in January that Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, this is the biggest operation in the modern gaming industry by distance, surpassing the $7 billion operation cost by Bethesda by a lot, and Microsoft said at the time that it hopes to complete the deal in the first half of 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy