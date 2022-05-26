PS5 and Xbox Series will receive upgraded reviews in 2023 or 2024.

TV manufacturer TCL Technology points to a PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series capable of 8K playback and up to 120fps.

If the current generation of consoles follows the same path as the previous one, it seems obvious to expect that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have improved revisions in the style of what PS4 and Xbox One already had with their PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions.

However, it is still early for Sony and Microsoft to officially announce it. Of course, the industry moves several steps ahead of the market, so manufacturing companies usually have first-hand information before the companies make commercial announcements. In that sense, the Chinese manufacturer TCL Technology has set a date for the future PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series.

This information was discovered thanks to the Polish media PPE, which has attended a presentation in Poland in which a representative of TCL Technology was previously able to see a slide that mentions that they foresee the improved revisions of the PS5 and Xbox Series that will arrive in 2023 or 2024. Even they dare to name the Sony console, which they call PS5 Pro, keeping the path with the naming of the previous generation, although they do not dare to imagine what could be the name of the new Microsoft video game machine.

What technical specifications would PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series have?

Being a television manufacturer, TCL Technology has focused its forecast on the capabilities that PS5 Pro and the new Xbox Series could have in terms of maximum resolution and frame rate per second. As we see in the slide, the consoles of this supposed 9.5 generation would have graphics at the level of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT to render content at 2160p (which is usually known as 4K) and then reproduce it at 8K resolution, in both cases with a framerate between 60 and 120 fps.

Although they are forecasts and speculations, the truth is that seeing the market trend, it would not be surprising if this estimate is correct.

Sources: PPE, TCL Technology, Tom Henderson's Twitter Account