Sony faces a new class-action lawsuit against the PlayStation work environment.

The former PlayStation employee is suing again parent company Sony for the second time over what the suit describes as "gender-based discrimination and harassment" after similar legal action got dismissed in April.

The new class-action lawsuit filed on May 20 explains that in the five years that Emma worked for PlayStation as a financial systems business analyst, she encountered an environment of “systemic sexism” at the company, including lower wages for female employees. Compared to male co-workers in the same roles and the routine denial of promotions to women.

Emma also claims she got fired for talking about these issues.

“Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including female employees and those who identify as female, ” The lawsuit says, also she adds:

“Because of Sony's systemic pattern and practice of gender discrimination, Plaintiff, and members of the proposed class have suffered harm, including loss of compensation, back wages, employment benefits, and emotional distress.”

After Majo first sued Sony over its treatment of female PlayStation employees, eight more women came forward with accounts supporting the allegations, all of which were added to the original lawsuit and resurface in the May 20 filing.

“At [Sony Online Entertainment], I received an email from an engineer telling me that I shouldn’t wear a skirt to work anymore because it was distracting to him,” said Marie Harrington, a Sony veteran who left the company in 2019. “Men were ranking their female colleagues on hotness levels. There were email distribution lists for filthy jokes and images of women. [4chan] was used throughout the workday to further share offensive images of women.”

Instead of seeking damages for all women employed by PlayStation in the United States, it now covers only those women who worked in California below the vice president level.

The narrowed focus is likely a direct response to Majo's earlier lawsuit that was dismissed last February for lack of supporting details.

