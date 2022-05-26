Sony faces a new class-action lawsuit against the PlayStation work environment.

Isaac VJ

The new process is more centralized and brings in more members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Njcjm_0fokfs8h00
// Isaac VJ for News Break

The former PlayStation employee is suing again parent company Sony for the second time over what the suit describes as "gender-based discrimination and harassment" after similar legal action got dismissed in April.

The new class-action lawsuit filed on May 20 explains that in the five years that Emma worked for PlayStation as a financial systems business analyst, she encountered an environment of “systemic sexism” at the company, including lower wages for female employees. Compared to male co-workers in the same roles and the routine denial of promotions to women.

Emma also claims she got fired for talking about these issues.

“Sony tolerates and cultivates a work environment that discriminates against female employees, including female employees and those who identify as female, ” The lawsuit says, also she adds:

“Because of Sony's systemic pattern and practice of gender discrimination, Plaintiff, and members of the proposed class have suffered harm, including loss of compensation, back wages, employment benefits, and emotional distress.”

After Majo first sued Sony over its treatment of female PlayStation employees, eight more women came forward with accounts supporting the allegations, all of which were added to the original lawsuit and resurface in the May 20 filing.

“At [Sony Online Entertainment], I received an email from an engineer telling me that I shouldn’t wear a skirt to work anymore because it was distracting to him,” said Marie Harrington, a Sony veteran who left the company in 2019. “Men were ranking their female colleagues on hotness levels. There were email distribution lists for filthy jokes and images of women. [4chan] was used throughout the workday to further share offensive images of women.”

Instead of seeking damages for all women employed by PlayStation in the United States, it now covers only those women who worked in California below the vice president level.

The narrowed focus is likely a direct response to Majo's earlier lawsuit that was dismissed last February for lack of supporting details.

Sources: Kotaku, Twitter, State of California

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Law Enforcement# entertainment# Video Games# Womens Health# news

Comments / 5

Published by

Freelance, Graphic Designer, QA Gaming, UX Student with 25 years in the world of video games thanks to Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation.

N/A
41 followers

More from Isaac VJ

PlayStation reveals plans: acquisitions, GaaS, and launches on PC and mobile.

Sony has revealed important data about the company's plans, about PlayStation in particular, in a talk to investors and partners. The strategy in the games division is to grow in the coming years, until 2025, with several initiatives that will boost launches on PC and mobile, in addition, to increasing the number of "games as a service" and the expansion of PlayStation Studios, organically, and through acquisitions.

Read full story

PS5 and Xbox Series will receive upgraded reviews in 2023 or 2024.

TV manufacturer TCL Technology points to a PS5 Pro and a new Xbox Series capable of 8K playback and up to 120fps. If the current generation of consoles follows the same path as the previous one, it seems obvious to expect that both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will have improved revisions in the style of what PS4 and Xbox One already had with their PS4 Pro and Xbox One X versions.

Read full story

The FTC will keep an eye on paid video game reviews.

Video game influencers have gained popularity. Gaming influencers can now get in trouble for promoting false or misleading reviews or failing to disclose paid endorsements or sponsored content.

Read full story

Saber Interactive CEO believes Metacritic is not decisive for sales.

Matthew Karch, the current CEO of Saber Interactive, is surprised by the good sales of Evil Dead: The Game and says that the average Metacritic ratings are no longer relevant. During a presentation for the Embracer Group fourth-quarter report, after the sales success of Evil Dead: The Game, today's games do not depend on the average Metacritic score to sell well.

Read full story

NBC merger operation with EA flopped last month.

NBC Universal reportedly nearly merged with Electronic Arts, as Comcast CEO Brian Roberts approached EA CEO Andrew Wilson with a proposal to combine the entertainment media company with the gaming giant.

Read full story

Borderlands creators have nine AAA games in development.

The developer and publisher owned by the Embracer Group continue to grow; In addition to publishing various indie games, they are working on Homeworld 3, Tales From the Borderlands 2, and more.

Read full story

MultiVersus: First impressions gathered from the closed alpha

Warner's new fighting game is very entertaining, promising, and ambitious. This Thursday, Warner Bros. Games released the closed alpha phase of its new free-to-play fighting game, MultiVersus.

Read full story

Activision Blizzard operation is “moving fast”, Brad Smith says.

The President of Microsoft, Brad Smith, has claimed in Belgium that the company’s proposed acquisition of ATVI is going relatively quickly. The deal was announced in January that Microsoft intends to acquire Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal, this is the biggest operation in the modern gaming industry by distance, surpassing the $7 billion operation cost by Bethesda by a lot, and Microsoft said at the time that it hopes to complete the deal in the first half of 2023.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy