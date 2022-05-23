The FTC will keep an eye on paid video game reviews.

Video game influencers have gained popularity.

Gaming influencers can now get in trouble for promoting false or misleading reviews or failing to disclose paid endorsements or sponsored content.

The US Federal Trade Commission has proposed strengthening advertising guidelines against manipulated reviews and has "especially" warned marketers behind sneaky ads targeting children.

From Electronic Arts to Activision, major game publishers have hired influencers in recent years to promote their video games.

"We're updating guidelines to crack down on fake reviews and other forms of deceptive marketing, and we're warning marketers about stealthy advertising targeting children." Said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC's Office of Consumer Protection.

"Whether it's fake reviews or influencers hiding that they were paid to post, this type of deception makes people pay more money for bad products and services, and hurts honest competitors." He added.

In a recently issued advisory, the FTC included the following revisions to existing guidelines:

• Clarified that fake reviews are covered by the guidelines and added a new principle that, when obtaining, suppressing, boosting, organizing, or editing consumer reviews, advertisers must not distort or misrepresent what consumers think of their products.

• Clarified that tags on social media posts are covered by the guidelines, and changed the definition of "sponsors" to bring virtual influencers, i.e., fictional computer-generated characters, under the guidelines.

In 2015, the FTC criticized the YouTube network Machinima for what it called deceptive Xbox One ads. This new ad will certainly send a message.

The FTC also sent letters to Microsoft but found that while they were responsible for the acts, they occurred despite having policies designed to prevent these practices, and asked them to stop as soon as they found out.

Sources: Twitter, PC Gamer Magazine, The US Federal Trade Commission