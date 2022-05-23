Saber Interactive CEO believes Metacritic is not decisive for sales.

Matthew Karch, the current CEO of Saber Interactive, is surprised by the good sales of Evil Dead: The Game and says that the average Metacritic ratings are no longer relevant.

During a presentation for the Embracer Group fourth-quarter report, after the sales success of Evil Dead: The Game, today's games do not depend on the average Metacritic score to sell well.

Karch made the remarks after one of the attendees at the presentation said that the scores of Evil Dead: The Game, which has an average of 74/100 on Metacritic, were not “fantastic” but “pretty strong” for the gender; Matthew Karch, the current CEO of Saber Interactive, is surprised by the good sales of Evil Dead: The Game, and says that the average marks of Metacritic are no longer relevant.

"We've learned that the days of the Metacritic score determining how well a game sold are behind," Karch said, adding that Saber staff are “pleasantly surprised” by the feedback so far. Now, they have exceeded the internal expectations of the team.

“Games are sold on the quality of the product itself, no matter how well the game works. Also, by social networks and influencers, I can name games that got scores of 8 and 9 that I can tell; Publishers wish they had never released them.”

Referring to Elden Ring and its near-complete market dominator earlier this year, Karch explained that it's hard to launch and monetize a new game when there's a giant "monster" lurking around.

Though he says he's learned "there are many ways to monetize the product after it's released" and that "even premium games are no longer about putting them in a box, hoping the first month goes well and forgetting about them";

On the other hand, he added that given how well sales are doing for Evil Dead: The Game, he plans to continue supporting the title with a lengthy DLC roadmap.

