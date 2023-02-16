Jo Zakrzewski Sets 48-Hour Running World Record of 411.458 Kilometers

The United Kingdom’s Joasia “Jo” Zakrzewski set a new women’s 48-hour world record by running 411.458 kilometers (255.668 miles) at the Taipei Ultramarathon this weekend.

Zakrzewski broke the world record of 403.32 kilometers (250.611 miles), which Patrycja Bereznowska of Poland previously set at Poland’s UltraPark Weekend 48 Hour race on May 15, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BzeXF_0kogSSNj00
Jo Zakrzewski having a little fun during her successful 48-hour world record attempt at the 2023 Taipei Ultramarathon.Photo byMing-Te Lin

While Bereznowska, who finished second to Zakrzewski at this week’s Taipei Ultramarathon, had run a handful of 48-hour events, including an unofficial 401k run in Greece in 2018, Zakrzewski had never raced a 48-hour event and had only run one full 24-hour event prior to setting this 48-hour world record.

That said, Zakrzewski, who is from Scotland but who lives in Australia, has been racing ultramarathons since at least 2010, having run for Team Great Britain at the IAU 50k World Trophy and IAU 10ok World Championships as early as 2011, with three podium finishes at the IAU 100k World Championships over the years. Check out our interview with Jo after her third place at the 2014 IAU 100k World Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V6YjZ_0kogSSNj00
While still en route to a 48-hour world record at the 2023 Taipei Ultramarathon, Jo Zakrzewski celebrates.Photo byMing-Te Lin

Last year, in her one 24-hour race, she bested the U.K. national record by running 247.985 kilometers (154.091 miles).

Full results from this year’s Taipei Ultramarathon 48-hour event are available here.

As with all such records, the official distance and result are unofficial pending ratification by world governing bodies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cd92O_0kogSSNj00
Jo Zakrzewski weathers rain on her way to setting a 48-hour world record at the 2023 Taipei Ultramarathon.Photo byMing-Te Lin

