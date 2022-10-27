Book Review — David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell

Analyzing the traits and choices that give the underdog their fighting chance…and asking a few questions of both the shepherd and the giant.

TL;DR

Read Malcolm Gladwell’s David and Goliath for the reminder that giants come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but so does David. Giants can be toppled.

DETAILS

Title — David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits, and the Art of Battling Giants

Author — Malcolm Gladwell

Pages — 528 (I listened to the audiobook, which is just over 7 hours)

Published — Little, Brown and Company in October 2013

Recommend?

Yes. However, be prepared for an emotional tug as you read. Gladwell does a perfect job of finding the Davids that make your heart break.

SUMMARY

The story of David and Goliath is classic and timeless. Most of us know the basics without Gladwell telling the longer biblical tale.

Goliath and David meet in combat. While Goliath is a huge, seasoned warrior, David is only a small shepherd. Yet, David overcomes Goliath and emerges victorious.

Today, we take this story as inspiration that the underdog can win against the giant, and the weak can triumph over the strong. Not just in combat and sport but in our careers, personal lives, and aspirational endeavors.

Here, Gladwell examines several Davids that triumphed over their own Goliaths. Whether the Goliath was disease, oppression, loss, or perception, we find that the person we perceive as the underdog was able to succeed. However, a deeper look shows us that the Goliath the outside might think they were fighting wasn’t the giant we thought.

Ultimately, this is a thoughtful and inspiring look at how we view the underdog and the giant.

THOUGHTS and DISCUSSION

I found this book to be a rousing success for no other reason than that I experienced moments while listening that made me think I couldn’t continue, but I wasn’t able to stop.

By nature, I am soft and squishy. I hold a pair of rose-colored glasses in my hand, but I’m old enough to know I will never wear them again. But I still hold them. I’m hopeful.

So, when I hear about the people in Gladwell’s book, my heart breaks a little. Actually, it’s more than that. As I was listening, I would experience these moments where it felt like my chest was being crushed. And that heavy weight would eventually migrate through my body, and I would wonder if it was time to put the book down for a while. To take a step away, regain my equilibrium, and remember that dark makes the light meaningful.

At the same time, the stories here are not told in a way to make the reader drown in a puddle of their own emotion. The circumstances are set out as simple facts. Each person is who they are because of these events, which gave them the tools to overcome Goliath. The entire point of this book is that these people going through these terrible ordeals overcome the obstacles.

Ultimately, Gladwell succeeded. I came away from his book believing that giants can be slain.

The question that stems from this belief, however, is:

Am I David or Goliath?