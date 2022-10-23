Book Review — The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

A twisting, turning, old-school whodunit. Don’t worry, nothing the pensioners of Cooper’s Chase can’t handle.

Audiobook cover of The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman Photo by author

Details

TITLE: The Man Who Died Twice

AUTHOR: Richard Osman

PUBLISHER: Penguin Books, 2022

PAGES: 384 (though I listened to the audiobook. 11 hours and 50 minutes)

GENRE: Mystery

RECOMMEND? YES! It can be a standalone, but I would advise that you read the first one as the characters are the same, and events from the first story are mentioned.

Summary

At 76, one does not expect an Ex to suddenly appear in your retirement community. Particularly if that Ex is also a fellow operative and may or may not be involved in something shady. Or perhaps if you’re Elizabeth Best, none of this is surprising to you.

So, when Elizabeth’s ex-husband shows up claiming he’s being framed for the theft of £20K from the mafia no less, she gets the group together, and off they go to solve the mystery.

Along the way, old friends and new villains join the story, jumping from cocaine deals to concerns of over-steeped tea. Ultimately teaching us that there is no substitute for the wisdom learned over a lifetime.

Thoughts

I loved the first book in this series (The Thursday Murder Club), and I loved this one, as well. The story moves nicely, with the various plots weaving seamlessly until they all come together in the end in a perfect bow.

With every chapter, I thought I knew who the ultimate bad guy was, yet each new chapter made me rethink my ideas until I was convinced again. All the way up to the end.

But it was also the little pieces of the story that really kept me reading. Over these two books, I’ve become deeply invested in these characters.

I love that Joyce had her moment of clue-solving superiority over Elizabeth.

I love that Ibrahim bonded with Kendrick, the grandson he’ll never have.

I love that Bogdan’s character is so mysterious, and yet I trust him implicitly. (**These are reader problems, where we begin thinking of characters as real people…**)

And (**in a hushed voice**) I really do want him to end up with Donna.

The Man Who Died Twice had me guessing until the end, and happy to be guessing the entire way.