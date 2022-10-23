Book Review — The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

IrisMinn

A twisting, turning, old-school whodunit. Don’t worry, nothing the pensioners of Cooper’s Chase can’t handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WjaB_0ijnZE5g00
Audiobook cover of The Man Who Died Twice by Richard OsmanPhoto by author

Details

TITLE: The Man Who Died Twice
AUTHOR: Richard Osman
PUBLISHER: Penguin Books, 2022
PAGES: 384 (though I listened to the audiobook. 11 hours and 50 minutes)
GENRE: Mystery

RECOMMEND? YES! It can be a standalone, but I would advise that you read the first one as the characters are the same, and events from the first story are mentioned.

Summary

At 76, one does not expect an Ex to suddenly appear in your retirement community. Particularly if that Ex is also a fellow operative and may or may not be involved in something shady. Or perhaps if you’re Elizabeth Best, none of this is surprising to you.

So, when Elizabeth’s ex-husband shows up claiming he’s being framed for the theft of £20K from the mafia no less, she gets the group together, and off they go to solve the mystery.

Along the way, old friends and new villains join the story, jumping from cocaine deals to concerns of over-steeped tea. Ultimately teaching us that there is no substitute for the wisdom learned over a lifetime.

Thoughts

I loved the first book in this series (The Thursday Murder Club), and I loved this one, as well. The story moves nicely, with the various plots weaving seamlessly until they all come together in the end in a perfect bow.

With every chapter, I thought I knew who the ultimate bad guy was, yet each new chapter made me rethink my ideas until I was convinced again. All the way up to the end.

But it was also the little pieces of the story that really kept me reading. Over these two books, I’ve become deeply invested in these characters.

  • I love that Joyce had her moment of clue-solving superiority over Elizabeth.
  • I love that Ibrahim bonded with Kendrick, the grandson he’ll never have.
  • I love that Bogdan’s character is so mysterious, and yet I trust him implicitly. (**These are reader problems, where we begin thinking of characters as real people…**)
  • And (**in a hushed voice**) I really do want him to end up with Donna.

The Man Who Died Twice had me guessing until the end, and happy to be guessing the entire way.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Review# Mystery Novel# Book Recommendation

Comments / 0

Published by

From the six-word story to the tome that could be repurposed as a child’s booster seat, they all have a place here.

Minneapolis, MN
5 followers

More from IrisMinn

$3.79 / gallon — West Metro, Twin Cities.

Filling gas in vehicle.Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash. If you commute in the West Metro, this is a price we’ve been seeing for a while now. So, I decided to start documenting gas prices in the area and converting the numbers on the sign to meaningful concepts.

Read full story

Book Review — David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell

Analyzing the traits and choices that give the underdog their fighting chance…and asking a few questions of both the shepherd and the giant. Audiobook cover of David and Goliath by Malcolm GladwellPhoto by author.

Read full story

Sign Here by Claudia Lux

TITLE — Sign Here. RECOMMEND? Yes, so long as you’re not put off by real-life characters and their terrible, morally-questionable choices. Just in time for Halloween. Peyote Trip collects souls for hell. He has been for millennia, or perhaps just a few decades, time in hell is a strange thing. But now he’s up for a promotion if he can get just one more particular signature. Then Calamity Ganon enters the picture and what was clear becomes blurred. In the end, are we really routing to save souls or sell them?

Read full story

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

TITLE — Love on the Brain. Dr. Bee Konigswasser is a neuroscientist whose career is going nowhere fast. This isn’t because she’s a lousy scientist (the opposite, in fact), she’s just experienced a few setbacks, and somehow her male colleagues always get the best projects. Then her luck starts to turn. Bee is offered a position on her dream project with NASA…the catch is that her co-lead is her grad school nemesis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy