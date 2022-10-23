Sign Here by Claudia Lux

IrisMinn

An emotional rollercoaster where the good guy might be a demon in Hell…?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KBCwi_0ijnNqlQ00
Cover of Sign Here by Claudia LuxPhoto by author.

Details

TITLE — Sign Here
AUTHOR — Claudia Lux
PAGES — 402
PUBLISHED — Berkley, 2022

RECOMMEND? Yes, so long as you’re not put off by real-life characters and their terrible, morally-questionable choices.

RELEASE DATE: 10/25/2022

Just in time for Halloween.

Summary

Peyote Trip collects souls for hell. He has been for millennia, or perhaps just a few decades, time in hell is a strange thing. But now he’s up for a promotion if he can get just one more particular signature. Then Calamity Ganon enters the picture and what was clear becomes blurred. In the end, are we really routing to save souls or sell them?

Thoughts

I have spent a week trying to decide if I liked Sign Here. It was a Book of the Month Club pick, and generally, I trust their choices. But here I am, still undecided. Perhaps the thoughts that follow will help me make up my mind.

My first thought was that I love Lux’s take on Hell. In her view, Hell is an eternity defined by a thousand cuts. Peyote has to carry around a full pen case because the first five (no matter which five) never work. The towels in his bathroom never dry. Someone’s car alarm is always going off. It’s the everyday things we find irritating here on Earth that would become unbearable if they were part of our external existence.

This brings me to the genre. I love paranormal fiction. “Paranormal” denotes events or phenomena beyond the scope of normal scientific understanding. I read for the escape and have a very active imagination, so I’m all in on the paranormal ride.

However, Sign Here didn’t read like a paranormal story to me. Sure, there were demons and the concept of time was very fluid, but most of the story reads as a thriller. Nothing wrong with that, but it wasn’t what I had in mind when I started.

And that is likely the issue for me. I tend to only read thrillers about spies with a lot of action. Very traditional as thrillers go.

But Sign Here was more about the twisted web of humanity and the terrible choices we make. Most characters have some sort of secret — adultery, drugs, murder, etc. — and as I read those characters, I can sense how realistic it is that those people are probably walking next to me at the grocery store.

Life is complicated. Everyone is living their own, trying their best to have it blend in with the tapestry of existence we live here on earth.

Bringing it full circle, I read for the escape, and I would rather not dwell too much on my reality when I’m reading.

All of that being said, I read the whole book, and I found myself thinking about it long after I finished. It makes me think that I liked the book more than I initially thought.

Sign Here made me think about secrets, struggles, memories, choices, and my terrestrial existence. I think that makes it a success.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Book Review# New Release# Paranormal Novel# Book Recommendation

Comments / 0

Published by

From the six-word story to the tome that could be repurposed as a child’s booster seat, they all have a place here.

Minneapolis, MN
5 followers

More from IrisMinn

$3.79 / gallon — West Metro, Twin Cities.

Filling gas in vehicle.Photo by sippakorn yamkasikorn on Unsplash. If you commute in the West Metro, this is a price we’ve been seeing for a while now. So, I decided to start documenting gas prices in the area and converting the numbers on the sign to meaningful concepts.

Read full story

Book Review — David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell

Analyzing the traits and choices that give the underdog their fighting chance…and asking a few questions of both the shepherd and the giant. Audiobook cover of David and Goliath by Malcolm GladwellPhoto by author.

Read full story

Book Review — The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman

PAGES: 384 (though I listened to the audiobook. 11 hours and 50 minutes) RECOMMEND? YES! It can be a standalone, but I would advise that you read the first one as the characters are the same, and events from the first story are mentioned.

Read full story

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

TITLE — Love on the Brain. Dr. Bee Konigswasser is a neuroscientist whose career is going nowhere fast. This isn’t because she’s a lousy scientist (the opposite, in fact), she’s just experienced a few setbacks, and somehow her male colleagues always get the best projects. Then her luck starts to turn. Bee is offered a position on her dream project with NASA…the catch is that her co-lead is her grad school nemesis.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy