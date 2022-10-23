An emotional rollercoaster where the good guy might be a demon in Hell…?

Cover of Sign Here by Claudia Lux Photo by author.

Details

TITLE — Sign Here

AUTHOR — Claudia Lux

PAGES — 402

PUBLISHED — Berkley, 2022

RECOMMEND? Yes, so long as you’re not put off by real-life characters and their terrible, morally-questionable choices.

RELEASE DATE: 10/25/2022

Just in time for Halloween.

Summary

Peyote Trip collects souls for hell. He has been for millennia, or perhaps just a few decades, time in hell is a strange thing. But now he’s up for a promotion if he can get just one more particular signature. Then Calamity Ganon enters the picture and what was clear becomes blurred. In the end, are we really routing to save souls or sell them?

Thoughts

I have spent a week trying to decide if I liked Sign Here. It was a Book of the Month Club pick, and generally, I trust their choices. But here I am, still undecided. Perhaps the thoughts that follow will help me make up my mind.

My first thought was that I love Lux’s take on Hell. In her view, Hell is an eternity defined by a thousand cuts. Peyote has to carry around a full pen case because the first five (no matter which five) never work. The towels in his bathroom never dry. Someone’s car alarm is always going off. It’s the everyday things we find irritating here on Earth that would become unbearable if they were part of our external existence.

This brings me to the genre. I love paranormal fiction. “Paranormal” denotes events or phenomena beyond the scope of normal scientific understanding. I read for the escape and have a very active imagination, so I’m all in on the paranormal ride.

However, Sign Here didn’t read like a paranormal story to me. Sure, there were demons and the concept of time was very fluid, but most of the story reads as a thriller. Nothing wrong with that, but it wasn’t what I had in mind when I started.

And that is likely the issue for me. I tend to only read thrillers about spies with a lot of action. Very traditional as thrillers go.

But Sign Here was more about the twisted web of humanity and the terrible choices we make. Most characters have some sort of secret — adultery, drugs, murder, etc. — and as I read those characters, I can sense how realistic it is that those people are probably walking next to me at the grocery store.

Life is complicated. Everyone is living their own, trying their best to have it blend in with the tapestry of existence we live here on earth.

Bringing it full circle, I read for the escape, and I would rather not dwell too much on my reality when I’m reading.

All of that being said, I read the whole book, and I found myself thinking about it long after I finished. It makes me think that I liked the book more than I initially thought.

Sign Here made me think about secrets, struggles, memories, choices, and my terrestrial existence. I think that makes it a success.