Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood

If you want to add some radiation to your science, astronauts to your grudges, and phantom cats to your workplace, try Love on the Brain.

Cover of Love on the Brain by Ali HazelwoodPhoto by Author.

Details

TITLE — Love on the Brain
AUTHOR — Ali Hazelwood
PUBLISHED — Berkley, 2022
PAGES — 352
GENRE — Romance

RECOMMEND? YES!!

Summary

Dr. Bee Konigswasser is a neuroscientist whose career is going nowhere fast. This isn’t because she’s a lousy scientist (the opposite, in fact), she’s just experienced a few setbacks, and somehow her male colleagues always get the best projects. Then her luck starts to turn. Bee is offered a position on her dream project with NASA…the catch is that her co-lead is her grad school nemesis.

Including all of the puzzle pieces we love in a contemporary romance, Hazelwood’s Love on the Brain made me happy on so many levels.

Love on the Brain was a September Book of the Month Club pick… but I was a little late with this one, so I’m reviewing it in October.

Thoughts

My favorite part of the book is the Author’s Note.

“This book is my hate letter to standardized testing. It’s also my love letter to neuroscience, Star Wars, women in STEM…and cats.” — Ali Hazelwood

I’m a woman in STEM and have my own traumatizing history with the GRE. Interestingly, that GRE experience completely rerouted my academic career. I could have removed everything else from this book and only read the hate letter parts, and I still would have loved it.

That being said, the love letter part is beautiful. We all have our own inner nerd, whether we choose to admit it or not. Reading about two people who happily embrace themselves long before they embrace their feelings for each other is refreshing.

Bee and Levi aren’t struggling with who they are individually, and I love that. Instead, they’re working to overcome misconceptions and old grudges that may or may not be unfounded, slowly but surely working their way toward each other.

Love on the Brain is everything I needed in a romance novel this month. It made me smile and laugh and roll my eyes and get angry. And ultimately, everything was wrapped up in a warm, fuzzy ending.

If you’re looking for a new romance to read, consider Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood.

