Box Office: 'DC Super-Pet League' Continues Strong Performance!

Irina

NOPE should be removed from the top spot. DC'S Family-friendly Animated offering didn't blow the Doors off the box office but performed well enough to dethrone Jordan Peele's Latest thriller, while Minions continues to perform for illumination.

It really is quite amazing that studios have still not gotten the memo, or even looked at the numbers, which quite clearly show that late-season animated films are not prone to hitting the headline-grabbing figures they seek, specifically from the last week of July to the weekend past Labor Day. Maybe it would surprise even you that the only animated film to gross $100 million in that period was The Simpsons Movie, and that was rated PG-13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCS1N_0hYMZQPD00
Photo byDc league

The second-highest grossing animated film in that realm was the R-rated Sausage Party. So the number of family-oriented animations to reach nine digits is actually zero. Nevertheless, Warner Bros. gave it another shot this weekend and, well, the result may speak for itself.

King of the crop: nope is removed from the top spot by DC League of Super-Pets.

The DC League of Super-Pets got an assist from Nope, dropping 57%, so it could take the top spot this weekend, but its $23 million start is going to need some serious legs to break new ticket ground for animation.

The Emoji Movie opened in this same slot five years ago to $24.5 million. "The Emoji Movie! Even that film, with a solid 3.5 multiple over its start, could not get much further than $86 million. Plus, that film was only budgeted at $50 million, while Super-Pets is listed at $90 million. That is how much Disney’s Planes made back in 2013, opening in the second week of August, and it still holds the title of the highest-grossing animated film between openers at the end of July and the second week of September. Write that down, studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSp54_0hYMZQPD00
Photo byDc league

Especially Warner Bros., who has watched countless disappointments like Teen Titans Go To The Movies, The Ant Bully, and The Iron Giant flail in this section of the year. The League of Super-Pets is going to outgross all of those by next weekend, but right now, the family market is all about Minions, hedgehogs, and singing animals.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dc league of super pets box of# us box office# jared stern# dwayne johnson box office# daily us box office

Comments / 0

Published by

I love selling brands.I hate selling myself.so there's one quick things a bout me and my work.In,out ,no body gets hurt. 1.) I've created campaigns for more iconic brands than you can shake an iPhone at. My longtime creative partner, Jag Prabhu, and

Alexandria, LA
3 followers

More from Irina

Nearly 8 million Tesla shares are sold by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, just sold 7.9 million shares of the company, bringing in $6.9 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission received several documents late on Tuesday night detailing the sales from Friday through Tuesday. They represent Musk's first Tesla share sale since April, when he sold 9.6 million shares to raise $8.5 billion.

Read full story

In what ways are people's health and care assured in the United States?

There are a number of ways that people's health and care are assured in the United States. The government provides a number of healthcare programs, such as Medicare and Medicaid, which provide insurance for the elderly and the poor, respectively. The government also funds a variety of healthcare clinics and hospitals, as well as research into new treatments for diseases. Additionally, the United States has a well-developed system of insurance, which helps to cover the cost of medical treatments.

Read full story

The Richest People in the World Lose 1.4 Trillion in 2022

The world's richest people will lose 1.4 trillion in 2022 according to a report. The report is from the Oxfam organization and it says that the richest people in the world are not doing anything to help the global economy. The report says that the richest people in the world are not creating jobs and they are not helping to solve the problems that the world is facing. The report says that the richest people in the world are not paying their fair share of taxes and they are not helping to solve the problems that the world is facing. The report says that the richest people in the world are not helping to solve the problems that the world is facing. The report says that the richest people in the world are not doing anything to help the global economy. The report says that the richest people in the world are not helping to solve the problems that the world is facing. The report says that the richest people in the world are not doing anything to help the global economy.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy