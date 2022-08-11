Nearly 8 million Tesla shares are sold by Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, just sold 7.9 million shares of the company, bringing in $6.9 billion.

The Securities and Exchange Commission received several documents late on Tuesday night detailing the sales from Friday through Tuesday. They represent Musk's first Tesla share sale since April, when he sold 9.6 million shares to raise $8.5 billion.

These April trades happened not long after Musk and Twitter agreed to a $44 billion purchase agreement. However, he stated a month ago that he would not be following through with that agreement, claiming that Twitter management had withheld critical information about the number of user accounts that were spam and bot accounts rather than accounts managed by real people.

Swift legal action was taken by Twitter (TWTR) to compel Musk to proceed with the April agreement's conditions.

The rationale behind the stock sales was kept a secret in Musk's papers. But when someone on Twitter asked him if he was done selling Tesla shares, he replied "Yes" and said that this last sale was motivated by the risk of being compelled to purchase Twitter.

He tweeted, "It is crucial to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock in the (hopefully improbable) case that Twitter pushes this deal to close *and* some equity partners don't come through.

However, he tweeted "No additional TSLA sales planned after today" at the time he sold the Tesla (TSLA) shares in April.

He responded "Yes" when asked on Twitter on Tuesday if he would buy Tesla shares again if the Twitter transaction falls through.

Tesla's stock has lost about 20% of its value so far this year, although it has recovered 14% since late July's earnings announcement. About 2% of Tesla's stock increased in premarket trading. Twitter's stock increased by over 4%.

The last thing Tesla investors wanted to see, according to tech expert Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, was this. "The main worry was that Musk would increase stock sales, and that's exactly what happened just now. It will hit you in the gut soon. The lack of an explanation increases the level of uncertainty."

When Musk previously needed to obtain money for taxes on the exercising of options that were about to expire, he mainly did so by selling Tesla shares. The first large selling of Tesla stock by Musk for reasons other than an impending tax payment occurred in April, shortly after the Twitter purchase was finalized.

In the most recent days, Musk sold shares for an average price of $869 per share. This is significantly less than the $1,046 average price he obtained when selling 15.7 million shares late last year, which was down from an average price of $883 per share on his Tesla sales in April. The proceeds from that transaction were used to pay the anticipated record amount of personal income tax he would owe as a result of exercising options that were about to expire.

Even with the most recent stock sales, Musk still controls 155 million Tesla shares and has the option to purchase an additional approximately 100 million at prices much below market value. He has power over around 20% of the outstanding shares of Tesla thanks to the shares he owns and the options he has to purchase additional shares. And fewer than 3% of the shares and options he currently owns are represented by the 7.9 million shares he just sold.