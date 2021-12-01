Drafting of the Digital Security Act 2021

A digital security law has been drafted, which states that companies that engage in online trolling must be held accountable, posts must be removed, and perpetrators must be identified.

The Australian government has created a new law to effectively handle social media trolling. It requires social media businesses to identify trolls who are suspected or proven to be guilty.

Users that troll or publish objectionable stuff on social media, as well as the company, will be held liable. The offending post will have to be removed from social media platforms. The Australian government claims that while the law exists in the physical world, it must be followed in all situations, even online.

Anarchy must be not allowed at any cost in the online digital environment. Many people in Australia have been depressed as a result of trolling in recent years. Users will be able to file their grievances under the new rule, which requires social media corporations to make provisions.

Under the new rule, if the social media companies do not take action after receiving a complaint, a defamation suit can be filed in court. In Australia, new legislation will apply to both new and elderly social media users. Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that freedom of expression has no boundaries.

The name, address, and email address of the troll must be supplied. According to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, social media companies frequently do not reveal the identity of persons convicted of trolling in the interest of privacy, but the new rule now mandates them to reveal the suspect's or convict's name, address, and email address.

