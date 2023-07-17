Iowa City Update Highlights Donation Drive, Food Waste Program, and Sports Equipment Drive in Weekly Video Series

Iowa City Update, a weekly video series, is highlighting several city initiatives this week. The first is a donation drive that allows locals to drop off usable items they no longer need. This event aims to reduce landfill waste by repurposing gently-used items.

The second initiative is a pilot program focusing on food waste. The program provides a free drop-off option for composting food waste, catering to residents who don't have access to the city's curbside composting service.

Finally, in celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, a sports equipment drive has been organized by the Parks and Rec Department. The drive encourages locals to donate gently-used athletic gear.

The donated sports equipment is intended to benefit individuals, families, and non-profit organizations within the local community. These initiatives underscore the city's commitment to recycling, composting, and community support.