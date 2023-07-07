Explore Des Moines Parks and Win with the Summer Bucket List Challenge

Des Moines Parks and Recreation is launching the Bucket List Challenge as part of July's National Park and Recreation Month. The contest encourages residents to explore the city's parks and win an outdoor camping package.
Participants can submit photos of their adventures at 17 designated locations by July 31. Des Moines Parks and Recreation aims to showcase the city's natural beauty and recreational opportunities.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
