Explore Des Moines Parks and Win with the Summer Bucket List Challenge

Des Moines Parks and Recreation is launching the Bucket List Challenge as part of July's National Park and Recreation Month. The contest encourages residents to explore the city's parks and win an outdoor camping package.

Participants can submit photos of their adventures at 17 designated locations by July 31. Des Moines Parks and Recreation aims to showcase the city's natural beauty and recreational opportunities.

Clear Lake, IA

A Magical 4th of July: Reflecting on the Success and Looking Forward to Summer Fun

The author reflects on the success of the recent 4th of July celebration, describing it as magical. They mention the various activities, including carnival rides, games, BINGO, the parade, and fireworks.

Marion, IA

City Manager Ryan Waller Provides Weekly Update on Marion Events and Projects

The Uptown Marion Market will be returning on July 8, and as a result, Seventh Avenue from 10th to 12th Streets will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a detour in place.

Muscatine, IA

Free Drop Off Week for Tires and Electronics in Muscatine, Iowa

Starting next week, residents of Muscatine, Iowa will be able to drop off unwanted tires and electronics at the Muscatine Transfer Station without a fee. This initiative was approved by the Muscatine City Council on May 4.

Des Moines, IA

Temporary Lower Water Levels on Des Moines River Due to Installation of Flashboards

The City of Des Moines has announced that water levels on the Des Moines River will decrease starting from Monday, July 10. This is due to the installation of flashboards at the Center Street Dam, which is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.

Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, Iowa Ranked 23rd Best-Run City in America by WalletHub

Cedar Rapids, Iowa has been ranked as the 23rd Best-Run City in America by WalletHub, a personal finance company. WalletHub analyzed various factors such as financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, infrastructure, and pollution to compile its list.

1 comments
Ridgewood, NJ

Road Closure Notice: Full Closure at Intersection for North Cedar Heights Area Reconstruction

Starting on July 17, 2023, the contractor will begin the North Cedar Heights Area Reconstruction project on West Ridgewood Avenue. To facilitate pavement removal, a full road closure will be implemented at the intersection.

Tama County, IA

Misprinted Land Purchase Letters Sent by Kevlar Investments: A Case of Errors, Not Fraud

The Tama County Treasurer's Office was notified about Kevlar Investments, a private company from Appleton, Wis., sending land purchase proposal letters with incorrect names, addresses, and parcel numbers.

Des Moines, IA

Iowa Utilities Board Monthly Public Meeting: July 10, 2023

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) will hold its monthly public meeting on July 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. The meeting will take place at the IUB Office in Des Moines and will be livestreamed.

Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Presents Detailed Video on Choices for August 1 Special Election

On August 1st, residents of Pottawattamie County, Iowa will participate in a special election to decide on how County Supervisors are elected. In order to inform voters about the complex subject matter, the county has created a detailed video presentation outlining the choices available.

Anamosa, IA

Discover the Central Park Wild Edibles Trail: A Journey into Ancient Foraging Practices

Central Park offers a variety of hiking trails, one of which is the Central Park Wild Edibles Trail. Foraging for food has been a practice since ancient times, serving as a necessity for survival before the development of agriculture.

Iowa City, IA

Creating an Inclusive Society: Reflecting on the 33rd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

The Office of Equity and Human Rights is organizing a virtual webinar to commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The event, scheduled for July 26, 2023, will feature Reyma McCoy Hyten as the speaker.

Johnson County, IA

Vacancy Announcement: Join the Johnson County Historic Preservation Commission and Help Shape the Future of Historic Preservation

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has announced a vacancy on the Historic Preservation Commission. The term starts upon appointment and ends on Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must be Johnson County residents with a positive interest in historic preservation and knowledge in areas such as architecture history, planning, and real estate. People living outside Iowa City are especially encouraged to apply.

Steamboat Rock, IA

Public Meeting to Discuss Restoration and Removal of Steamboat Rock Dam on Iowa River

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with other organizations, will be hosting a public meeting to present restoration activities planned for the Steamboat Rock Dam and Iowa River in Steamboat Rock, Iowa.

Ames, IA

Ames City Seeks Public Input on 2023-24 CDBG and HOME Annual Action Plan

The City of Ames is seeking input from the public on its 2023-24 CDBG and HOME Annual Action Plan, which will outline proposed activities, project locations, and budgets funded by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.

Marion, IA

Seeking Input from Marion Residents: Online Survey for Curbside Collection Services

The City of Marion is focusing on providing sustainable infrastructure and services, and to support this, they are working with SCS Engineers to study the curbside collection program for garbage, recycling, and yard waste.

Iowa State

IUB Customer Service Meetings: Important Updates for Utility Professionals and Community Action Agencies

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) Customer Service staff will hold several meetings across the state for utility company professionals and community action agency staff members. The meetings will take place on July 31 in Davenport, August 1 in Cedar Rapids, August 3 in Des Moines (both in person and virtual), and August 16 in Council Bluffs.

Iowa City, IA

Iowa City Police Seek Public's Help in Robbery Investigation

On July 5, 2023, the Iowa City Police responded to a robbery at 315 S. Gilbert St. Witnesses reported that a man with a gun threatened the clerk and stole undisclosed merchandise before fleeing. No injuries were reported.

Webster City, IA

Webster City Council Engages Law Firm for Easement Acquisition in Wastewater Treatment Facility Project

The City of Webster City in Iowa is planning to construct a new $78 million wastewater treatment facility in the coming years. However, there is still land to be acquired and other tasks to be completed.

