IUB Customer Service Meetings: Important Updates for Utility Professionals and Community Action Agencies

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) Customer Service staff will hold several meetings across the state for utility company professionals and community action agency staff members.

The meetings will take place on July 31 in Davenport, August 1 in Cedar Rapids, August 3 in Des Moines (both in person and virtual), and August 16 in Council Bluffs.

Topics to be discussed include the IUB's regulation and jurisdiction, utility service disconnection procedures, Iowa's winter moratorium, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), and other IUB updates.

For questions, contact IUB Customer Service at 515-725-7300 or customer@iub.iowa.gov.