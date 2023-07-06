Iowa City, IA

Donation Drive-Thru: Help Johnson County Residents and Recycle at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on July 23

Iowa Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBIH3_0nI5DbuK00

The City of Iowa City and several non-profit partners are organizing a Donation Drive-Thru event on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m.

This event aims to help Johnson County residents who are moving during the lease-turnover time by providing disposal options for common or problematic items.

The event will take place at the lower level of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, and all county residents are welcome to participate.

Accepted items for recycling include batteries, light bulbs, books, mattresses (recycled for $10 per item), and box springs (also recycled for $10 per item).

Furniture, books, mattresses, box springs, floor lamps, table lamps, microwaves, toasters, unopened and non-perishable food, toiletry items, clothing, shoes, blankets, and towels are accepted as donation items.

However, large, heavy, or outdated items may be turned away by event staff/volunteers.

Donated items will be given to partner organizations such as Antelope Lending Library, Houses into Homes, Table to Table, and Open Heartland.

Recyclable items will be properly recycled through City of Iowa City programs.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Iowa

356 followers

More from Iowa Updates

Sioux County, IA

Sioux County Sheriff's Office Welcomes Three New Deputies, Announces Promotions in Swearing-In Ceremony

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a swearing-in ceremony for three new Deputies and a promotional ceremony for two new Lieutenants and two new Sergeants. The new Deputies are Gage Klein, Jake Harmelink, and Zachary McKee, while the promoted Lieutenants are Justin De Bruin and Caleb Haverdink, and the new Sergeants are Brad De Kam and Chad Van Ravenswaay. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst expressed great pride in his team and the direction of the department, praising the character, integrity, loyalty, and honor of the new and promoted deputies.

Read full story
Johnson County, IA

Johnson County Board of Supervisors Reschedules Weekly Formal Meeting to July 19 at 1:30 pm

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has rescheduled their weekly formal meeting from its original date to a day earlier. The meeting will now take place at 1:30 pm, instead of the initially planned Thursday.

Read full story
Muscatine, IA

City of Muscatine Recognized for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 29th Consecutive Year by GFOA

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has honored the City of Muscatine, Iowa, for its exceptional handling of their annual financial report. This recognition, known as the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, is the 29th award that the city has received, marking it as the most decorated entity in its state.

Read full story
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Sustainability Office Collaborates with Local Nurseries for Tree Planting Voucher Program

The City of Dubuque Sustainability Office is collaborating with Dubuque Trees Forever and local tree nurseries for the second time to give tree vouchers to residents. The scheme aims to promote and support household tree planting within the city, acknowledging the value of trees in urban settings. Vouchers, worth $75, $125, and $250, will be distributed based on the resident's address. To receive a voucher, homeowners must join a 75-minute information session covering tree selection, placement, planting, care, and the various benefits trees offer to the climate.

Read full story
Dubuque, IA

Northwest Arterial and Asbury Rd. Intersection Undergoes ADA Compliant Upgrades; Detours Start July 13

Work is set to continue tomorrow at the Northwest Arterial and Asbury Rd. intersection to upgrade the sidewalk curb ramp. The construction is aimed at meeting the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Consequently, some lanes will be temporarily closed to accommodate the work.

Read full story
Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls Retains Bronze-Level Status as Bicycle Friendly Community Until 2027

The League of American Bicyclists has renewed Cedar Falls' Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) status, acknowledging the city's commitment to creating sustainable transportation choices and recreational resources for its residents. This award makes the city one of eight in Iowa and 506 across the country to earn such recognition, all part of a movement for safer streets and improved bicycling conditions.

Read full story
Waukee, IA

Waukee Parks & Recreation Presents Exciting Day Trips for Seniors: A Classic Oldies River Cruise and a Visit to the Iowa State Fair

Waukee Parks & Recreation is offering two exciting trips. The first is a Classic Oldies River Cruise on the Mississippi, scheduled for August 10. Participants will get to enjoy a bus ride to Moline, board the Celebration Belle for a cruise down the Mississippi, and enjoy a lunch and a show with performances of oldies by music icons such as Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis. The $119 registration fee covers transportation, cruise tickets, lunch, and gratuities.

Read full story
Johnston, IA

Johnston Parks Department Closes Beaver Creek Access Due to Rising Water Levels

The City of Johnston Parks Department has shut down Beaver Creek access because of heavy rain and heightened water levels. Staff will supervise the creek over the next couple of days and shut paths if required.

Read full story
Muscatine, IA

Muscatine City Council Meeting: Discussing Pet Registration Changes and More

During the Muscatine City Council's July in-depth session, residents will discuss several topics. Firstly, changes to the pet registration process will be addressed, with the council considering a contract with PetData to provide animal licensing services.

Read full story
Des Moines, IA

Birdland Pump Station: Improving Wastewater Capacity and Eliminating Combined Sewer Overflow

A new Birdland Pump Station is being constructed on Saylor Road in response to the growing capacity needs in the area. The project is a result of the Wastewater Reclamation Authority's consent decree with the EPA and the State of Iowa to eliminate combined sewer overflows.

Read full story
Cedar Falls, IA

Cedar Falls National Night Out: Strengthening Community Relations and Building Connections with Public Safety

Cedar Falls Public Safety is inviting the community to a National Night Out celebration on August 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Public Safety Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Cedar Falls Public Safety and Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch personnel, explore emergency vehicles, and enjoy kids' activities, face-painting, and games.

Read full story
Coralville, IA

Coralville's 150th Anniversary Celebration: A Night of Live Storytelling

The Coralville Public Library is hosting an evening of live storytelling on Tuesday, July 18, at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. The event is in celebration of Coralville's 150th anniversary and is free for everyone.

Read full story
Ottumwa, IA

Blocks to Neighborhoods Grant Program Deadline Extended: Up to $2,500 for Exterior Property Upgrades

The City of Ottumwa has extended the deadline for the Blocks to Neighborhoods Grant Program, which offers property owners up to $2,500 for exterior property upgrades. The program aims to strengthen neighborhoods by requiring at least three neighbors to collaborate on improvement projects.

Read full story
Waterloo, IA

Iowa's CS PD Week: A Showcase of Computer Science Education Support

A video has been released showcasing the 2023 Computer Science Professional Development (CS PD) Week in Iowa. The event, held at the University of Northern Iowa and Waterloo Career Center campuses, provided over 30 hands-on sessions for educators to learn and network in the field of computer science.

Read full story
Iowa City, IA

Teen Driver Cited for Failure to Yield in Fatal Iowa City Crash

In Iowa City, on May 22, 2023, a crash occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Kennedy Parkway. The pedestrian, Corey J. Hite, 45, from Cedar Rapids, sustained serious injuries and sadly passed away on June 4 due to the crash.

Read full story
1 comments
Ames, IA

Road Closure and Utility Improvements on Ridgewood Avenue in Ames

Ridgewood Avenue, between Sixth and Ninth streets in Ames, will be closed to through traffic starting on July 13. The closure is to facilitate underground utility improvements and only residents will have access. Sidewalks will remain open during this time.

Read full story
Clear Lake, IA

Discover the Tranquility of the Galilean Labyrinth: A Hidden Retreat in Clear Lake

The Galilean Labyrinth, located in Clear Lake on Highway 18 West, is a hidden gem surrounded by nature. It was constructed in 2000 as a peaceful retreat destination. Over the years, church members have contributed to its maintenance and improvement, including the construction of a gazebo and utility shed, as well as planting flowers and mowing the property.

Read full story
Iowa City, IA

Food Waste Wednesdays: A Convenient Drop-off Program for Composting Food Waste at East Side Recycling Center

Food Waste Wednesdays is a pilot program that allows local residents without access to City of Iowa City curbside composting to drop off their food waste for composting. The drop-off option is available every Wednesday from 7 a.m. to noon until September 27, 2023.

Read full story
Cedar Falls, IA

City of Cedar Falls Receives Highest Recognition in Financial Reporting

The City of Cedar Falls has been awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). This certificate is the highest recognition in the field of governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Read full story
Coralville, IA

Join the Coralville Neighborhood Block Party on August 1 for National Night Out

The annual National Night Out event is coming up on August 1, 2023, and all Coralville neighborhoods are invited to participate. This community-building event aims to bring neighbors together and create a friendlier and safer environment.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy