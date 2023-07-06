Donation Drive-Thru: Help Johnson County Residents and Recycle at the Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp on July 23

The City of Iowa City and several non-profit partners are organizing a Donation Drive-Thru event on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m.

This event aims to help Johnson County residents who are moving during the lease-turnover time by providing disposal options for common or problematic items.

The event will take place at the lower level of Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp, and all county residents are welcome to participate.

Accepted items for recycling include batteries, light bulbs, books, mattresses (recycled for $10 per item), and box springs (also recycled for $10 per item).

Furniture, books, mattresses, box springs, floor lamps, table lamps, microwaves, toasters, unopened and non-perishable food, toiletry items, clothing, shoes, blankets, and towels are accepted as donation items.

However, large, heavy, or outdated items may be turned away by event staff/volunteers.

Donated items will be given to partner organizations such as Antelope Lending Library, Houses into Homes, Table to Table, and Open Heartland.

Recyclable items will be properly recycled through City of Iowa City programs.