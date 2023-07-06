City of Ankeny Prepares for RAGBRAI Riders with Exciting Route Announcement

The City of Ankeny in Iowa is excited to welcome RAGBRAI participants on July 26, 2023. Ankeny will serve as a meet-up town as bicyclists and their support teams ride from Ames to Des Moines on Day 4 of RAGBRAI.

The official route will begin on NW Irvinedale Drive and the streets along the route will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to around 5 p.m. The route includes stops at the Bicycle Bash in Uptown and the District at Prairie Trail. Riders will leave Ankeny via South Ankeny Boulevard/Highway 69. Residents directly impacted by the route have been notified.

City staff and RAGBRAI organizers have worked to minimize disruptions and ensure safety. Residents are encouraged to plan ahead for any necessary arrangements and expect traffic delays, road closures, and increased pedestrian activity.