Iowa Forecast: Latest on snow/ice risk today into Thursday.

A surface low across northeast Kansas will pivot northeast today with snow continuing across northern Iowa and rain/freezing rain to the southeast this morning. This activity will expand north and east through the day as the storm system will get underway across the forecast area. Precipitation will be primarily snow across northern Iowa later this afternoon through late tonight while further south into central and eastern Iowa will have freezing rain. The ice accumulations for such will be primarily 0.10-0.25" from central into east/northeast Iowa with locally higher amounts into a few areas of east central and northeast Iowa. The hotspot is near Dubuque where 0.25"+ is likely which will meet the warning threshold. In terms of snowfall accumulations, the highest amounts are across the northern two county rows with a sharp cutoff in northeast Iowa. In addition, sustained winds 15-30 MPH with gusts 30-50 MPH will continue today through tonight.

Once Thursday hits, the wind will switch around to the west/northwest as the surface low passes by with gusts still ranging 25-40 MPH. Given the gusty winds during the storms stay, near white-out conditions can't be completely ruled out especially the counties near the Minnesota border. All precipitation will work off to the northeast of the state by daybreak Thursday with gusty winds subsiding later in the evening. Miler temperatures will begin to set back in over this upcoming weekend. Below is the snow and ice forecast for the event.

Snow Forecast - Valid today into Thursday

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

Ice Forecast - Valid today into Thursday