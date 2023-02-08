FINAL: System To Impact Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Tonight Through Thursday.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

A strong storm system will impact the forecast area starting tonight, maximizing Thursday morning and ending early Thursday afternoon, so read on for details...

The strong storm front will begin to impact the southern Iowa with rain working in 4-6 pm this evening. The activity will continue to spread north and east through late tonight and as it does so, temperatures will cool with rain changing over to heavy wet snow overnight. Once Thursday hits, the low will be positioned off into Illinois which will put the east central and southeast zones in the best trajectory for light to moderate snow accumulations. Snow will begin to taper off across central Iowa Thursday mid-morning and eventually eastern Iowa by later Thursday morning. Then the focus will turn to a second pulse of energy that will start in northwest Iowa midday Thursday and as it slides east, flurries and brief snow showers are possible. Main impacts from the second pulse will be for northwest Iowa with visibility reduced at times due to falling snow and strong northwest winds.

The higher end amounts for such will be below warning criteria stretching from south central into southeast and off into the northeast zone of the forecast area. In addition to the rain and snow, wind gusts 25-35 MPH will be common during the storms stay which may lead to reduced visibility. As the second pulse arrives, wind gusts of 30-50 MPH will be likely for the northwest half later Thursday afternoon/evening. The wind will subside by Friday morning as all activity works off to the east. The images for rain, snow and wind are below.

Forecast Radar - Valid tonight through Thursday

Rain Forecast - Valid tonight through Thursday

Snow Forecast - Valid Tonight through Thursday

Iowa Storm Center Wind Gust Intensity Scale -

Level 6. Damage may occur to buildings and trees. Power outages possible. High Profile Vehicle Roll-Over Likely. Do NOT recommend traveling in this zone.

Level 5. Some trees are broken, building damage possible. High Profile Vehicle Roll-Over Likely. HIGH WIND WARNING CRITERIA

Level 4. Slight damage may occur to trees/buildings. High Profile Vehicle Roll-Over Possible. WIND ADVISORY CRITERIA

Level 3. Small branches may break, walking is difficult.

Level 2. Large trees sway, becoming difficult to walk.

Level 1. Small trees sway, breezy