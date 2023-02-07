System To Eye Iowa with Rain and Accumulating Snow Wednesday Night Through Thursday Night.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

A weak pulse of energy moved through yesterday and now a stronger storm system will impact the forecast area later Wednesday night through Friday with a risk for rain, snow and gusty winds, so read on for details...

A potent low pressure system will work light to moderate rain into central and eastern Iowa later Wednesday evening. Cold air will begin to take over the system later Wednesday night changing rain over to heavy wet snow. This will introduce a risk for accumulating snow stretching from central and off into northeast Iowa. The threat for light/moderate snow accumulations will be confined to areas along and east of I-35 with the higher end totals localized into the northeast portion of the forecast zone. As this storm system works off to the northeast later Thursday morning, a second pulse of energy will surge in from the northwest by Thursday afternoon which will give all of Iowa a dose of light snow accumulations later Thursday night. This activity should taper off from west to east before daybreak Friday.

In addition, northwest winds 10-25 MPH with gusts 25-35 will be common Thursday afternoon as the second round works through. Localized gusts closer to 40-50 MPH across northwest Iowa and reduced visibility will be possible at times with falling snow across the entire forecast area. Snowfall totals will be available for you Wednesday as more data is collected and numbers are crunched but the areas at greatest risk for accumulating snow includes Ames, Cedar Rapids, Decorah, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grinnell, Iowa City and Waterloo. Below is the probability for at least 2"+ of snow accumulation.

Probability for at least 2"+ of snow - Valid Wednesday Night Through Thursday