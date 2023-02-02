February 2023 Weather Pattern Forecast For Iowa

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

The January 2023 forecast for above average precipitation and below average temperatures was true with how the month unfolded. Now to look at February which does look to come with temperature swings through the month, so read on for details...

The most recent storm system passed through late last week into the start of the weekend leaving behind well below normal temperatures. This will likely continue through the rest of the short term period with dry conditions before we return to an active pattern. A ridge will build above normal temperatures into the forecast area this weekend through the week of February 5th. Despite a couple storm systems both early and late next week, the active storm track will return the following week. The long range numbers here are focused between the 14th and through the end of the month where several strong storm systems even clippers can be in the cards. Given the ridges that will be in place the middle to back half of the month, plenty of moisture will be on the table. So, with that, February 2023 will have average to above average temperatures and above average precipitation.

The Iowa Storm Center 2022-2023 winter projection posted in late October 2022 had average snowfall across northern Iowa and below normal temperatures for all of Iowa. Then we split the state in half with southern Iowa in the above average snowfall category. The average snow for northern Iowa is 38-42" and I went with a medium of 39" for Spencer. The readings so far for the season are getting closer to the above average threshold with Spencer at 31" and Fort Dodge not far behind with 28" of snow. Waterloo is checking in at 21" and Des Moines at 18". Some select cities already have above average snowfall but the chances of that happening across all northern Iowa is certainly looking likely when the season ends. Below is the temperature and precipitation departures for the month.

February 2023 Temperature Average -

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

February 2023 Precipitation Average -