Clipper System to Eye Iowa with Snow and Gusty Winds Tonight Through Friday; Stronger System Friday Night/Saturday.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

A clipper system will pass through the forecast area tonight through Friday with a quick round of gusty winds and light snow accumulation. Then a more potent storm system will hit over this upcoming weekend, so read on for all the details...

The clipper will start with a pulse of snow working into northwest Iowa 9-11 PM tonight and the risk quickly pressing southeast into central and eastern Iowa overnight into Friday morning. Strong northwest winds with gusts 30+ MPH will accompany the leading edge of the snow so greatly reduced visibility will be possible for a time as snow is falling. I have added a graphic below for the times allotted of when snow will begin in your zone. In terms of amounts, snow accumulations of a trace-2" will be likely across all of Iowa. By Friday morning, we will still have scattered pesky snow showers in northern Iowa before the system lifts east of the forecast area.

A more potent storm system will eye the forecast area with accumulating snow starting Friday night across western Iowa and spreading east overnight into Saturday. During the storms stay, the wind will gust 25-35 MPH at times which may lead to blowing and drifting. Snowfall numbers will be available for you on Friday but below is the probability for at least 1"+ of snow accumulation. The cities at greatest risk does include Ames, Carroll, Council Bluffs, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and Onawa. Areas closer to the center of the red shaded zone should prepare for heavy snow starting later Friday night. Another thing to keep in mind is temperatures will be in the teens so this will be a fluffy snow but falling at a heavy rate.

I will continue to calculate the numbers for the system Friday night/Saturday. Stay tuned to Iowa Storm Center.com for further updates and the final forecast.

Snow arrival timing - Valid Tonight through early Friday morning

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

Probability for at least 1"+ of snow - Valid Friday night through Saturday