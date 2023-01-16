Storm Front To Bring Showers and Thunderstorms to Iowa Monday

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

The first storm front in a series will pass through Iowa starting tomorrow (Monday) and going through early Tuesday. This will bring showers/thunderstorms and even some snow to the forecast area. A larger storm system follows Wednesday through Thursday. Read on for the full details...

An upper level low will continue to pivot northeast tonight through Monday with the track directly over the center of Iowa from southwest to northeast. A few scattered showers are possible before midnight tonight, but the main activity will hit thereafter into Monday morning with a line of showers and thunderstorms overspreading the forecast area. This line will shove north quickly so some areas may already be rain free by mid-morning on Monday. Then we'll watch east central to northeast Iowa for any storms that can redevelop in the northeast quadrant of the low. With that, the dynamics for severe weather are quiet low, but I wouldn't rule out hail with any individual cells Monday afternoon.

Then cold air will begin to take over the system Monday evening with rain changing over to wet snow starting in northwest Iowa and gradually spreading into north central Iowa overnight into early Tuesday morning but likely fighting dry air further east before the system departs. Most of the system is rain so I have added the rainfall forecast below but snow accumulations will be spotty and trace-0.50" amounts at best. A stronger storm system will follow Wednesday through Thursday with a risk for accumulating snow over a large portion of the forecast area. Further details to follow on this in the coming days, so stay tuned to Iowa Storm Center.com for additional updates.

Rain forecast - Valid late tonight through Monday

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

