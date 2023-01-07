Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...

A long duration storm front that brought an abundance amount of moisture to the mid-section this past week has finally exited but the storm track will continue as we tap into a zonal flow this weekend and thereafter. This will bring storm systems zipping through the central/southern plains from west to east and given the atmospheric river that is pounding the west coast, we should have decent moisture with each of these fronts. With that, the precipitation average will run above normal through the rest of January for both Iowa and the central US.

The first system and a weak one at that, will hit this evening across the south/southeast portion of Iowa with flurries/brief snow showers before the system exits Sunday morning. The more moisture driven storm in this flow will be around January 11-12th with more storm dates to follow through late month. The temperature average will run above normal starting next weekend (January 14-15th) and going through the end of the month with that cycle to break by February as colder air will start to work in. I will begin sampling each system and issue articles/alerts as needed. Stay tuned to Iowa Storm Center.com for updates.

