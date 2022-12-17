Arctic Air To Target Iowa Next Week With Snow Chances

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

We are right on schedule with the arctic air expected to arrive next week and it will be a strong one with snow chances, so read on for the details...

The first shot of cold air will come this weekend into early week but that will be a preview of what will come late week. Then we will work in a weak storm system around Monday Dec. 19th with perhaps a few inches of snow that can be squeezed out with this, especially for the center and southeast part of the state. That said, a chance of flurries or snow showers looks common for most of Iowa but the areas I mentioned above will be ground zero for the most accumulation out of the system.

The next system on the heels shortly before Christmas will be Dec. 21-23 with phasing and a high snowfall ratio. At this stage, I would say eastern Iowa probably stands the best bet for the highest accumulation out of this one but will watch things carefully. Along with this round of accumulating snow, comes a reinforcing shot of cold air to kick off the season. Once we hit Tuesday morning, the northwest half of Iowa will be looking at 10-20 below wind chill values extending into much of northern Iowa Wednesday morning.

Then the arctic high will maximize late week sending wind chill values well into the warning criteria for some. Values Thursday morning will be a good 20-30 below for most of Iowa with 30-40 below from northwest to north central Iowa. Then by Friday, values will once again range 20-30 below across the state with 30-40 below from north to central Iowa.

Stay tuned to Iowa Storm Center.com for further updates...

