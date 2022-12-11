Next System Inbound Monday Through Thursday

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

The active pattern continues with the next system expected to hit Monday extending through Thursday, so read on for the full details...

The next storm system of the active stretch will start Monday and it will be a strong one at that with drizzle developing across western Iowa and breezy winds for much of the state. Like the last system, warm air aloft will make conditions favorable for freezing rain and the areas at greatest risk for this will be across the northern half of Iowa, more specifically northwest to north central Iowa. The temperatures at 5,000 ft will be warm and as surface temperatures cool Monday night, this will promote a risk for freezing rain generally across northwest Iowa. The current thinking is warm air will lift north overnight into Tuesday which will bring the shower/thunderstorm threat into much of Iowa with PWAT values on the upper scale, so you can bet on moderate to heavy precipitation at times. Warm air aloft and surface temperatures near freezing would continue to promote a risk of freezing rain for some locations across northwest and north central Iowa on Tuesday. Then by later Tuesday night through Thursday, all precipitation across the state can switch over to snow as cold air works in on the backside of the system.

This does look to bring a healthy swath of rain to a good portion of the state with potential of 1/2" or greater rain totals. Snowfall amounts will be on the light end of the scale with perhaps a few inches possible. I will continue to evaluate the ice potential since the Iowa Storm Center model has numbers that are a bit concerning. A tight pressure gradient will lead to strong wind gusts Tuesday and possibly another round on Thursday as the system slowly advances. That is about as detailed as I will get right now since I am still sampling this system, but this will likely have impacts with possible ice accumulation and then snow.

Stay tuned to Iowa Storm Center.com for the latest on the upcoming storm system.

Join the Facebook Page for Further Updates If You Have Not Yet!

IOWA STORM CENTER FACEBOOK: