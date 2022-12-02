Cold Front to Bring Scattered Snow Showers and Strong Winds This Evening

Iowa Storm Center

Photo byIowa Storm Center

The next system will hit this evening and it will be a weak one at that but still some impacts expected with a quick round of snow and strong winds. Read on for the full details...

A storm system will move toward the northern plains today with scattered snow showers to work into northwest Iowa by this evening near the frontal zone. The weak pulse of snow showers and flurries will quickly slide east across the northern half of the state through late tonight. Flurries should continue from north central to northeast Iowa into late tonight before clearing out shortly before midnight. Amounts for the event will be on the lower scale with a quick trace-1" of snow.

Photo byIowa Storm Center

The more impactful side to the event will be the strong winds. The wind will switch around to the northwest behind the frontal zone with wind gusts of 40-55 MPH for a time this evening across all of Iowa. Also, visibility will likely be reduced at times due to the combination of falling snow and strong winds. Behind the front, temperatures will crash into the teens and single digits tonight with wind chill values expected to be below zero across the northern half of the state Saturday morning. The strong gusty winds will subside after midnight tonight as the system works east of the area.

Photo byIowa Storm Center

Another system early next week may offer up additional light snow chances before a second round of cold air sets in by the middle to late part of next week.

Iowa Storm Center is a weather forecast office in Iowa, covering all 99 counties of Iowa with over 14000 followers and counting. We also offer private and commercial weather consulting.

