Storm System to Deliver Snow/Ice And Gusty Winds Tonight Through Tuesday.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

Surface low to bring light snow, wintry mix and gusty winds to Iowa tonight through Tuesday so read on for the full details...

A surface low over Colorado will move north and east toward Iowa by Tuesday. Before the main part of the system hits, light drizzle/freezing drizzle will develop late tonight (after midnight) over west and central Iowa. We'll also need to watch at this same time for a narrow corridor of fog to develop out ahead of the system for areas including Council Bluffs, Denison, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Mason City and points into northeast Iowa. As the frontal zone inches into northwest Iowa on Tuesday, precipitation will transition to all snow. The same thing will happen further east into north central Iowa with the onset of the event before transitioning to snow. This activity should begin to taper off from west to east by later Tuesday afternoon/evening into early Wednesday morning. In addition to the snow and mix risk, strong north/northwest winds will increase 10-25 MPH sustained with gusts 25-35 MPH late Tuesday morning through the evening. These strong winds will likely cause reduction in visibility and blowing snow.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center

Snow accumulations will cut down some due to this being more of a mix risk as compared to a full cold air event. Snowfall amounts will range trace-2" across central Iowa with an area of 2-4" of snow across northwest Iowa. Light ice accumulations of a glaze-0.10" are also anticipated for the northwest half of the state with the onset of this event. This system will move east of the area by early Wednesday morning. Snow and ice maps are below.

Photo by Iowa Storm Center