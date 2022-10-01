5 Must-Have Apps For Book Lovers

How can you get more out of books?

Surprisingly, reading books is not enough. Oftentimes we finish a book and forget about its existence and what we learnt from it. Taking the risk of starting a book keeps us from not reading. And also, we can’t find a place to organize the books we have read.

Here are the apps that will let you revise from your highlights, track your books and find inspiration —

App #1: Readwise

Readwise helps you connect and sync highlights from books.

You will receive book highlights every day in your email. You can choose the highlights recency, new to old, and the amount, 1–15. Also, Readwise lets you change the frequency of the emails and when they should be sent.

Author's Image Author

Besides Kindle, you can sync Medium, Goodreads, Twitter and other app highlights.

This is a great way to revise and remember important bits of the book instead of rereading whole chapters.

Try it.

App #2: Notion

How are you tracking your book list?

There are a lot of apps which let you track down your books. Most of them have a lot of downsides:

Expensive Memberships . There’s a monthly payment for tracking down the books you are reading. I find this to not be worth it.

. There’s a monthly payment for tracking down the books you are reading. I find this to not be worth it. Shortage of Books . There is a big chance that the book you are reading is not available in the app. Not everyone is reading the most popular books.

. There is a big chance that the book you are reading is not available in the app. Not everyone is reading the most popular books. Personalization. There is little to no personalization. Plus, you can’t add notes or your own summaries.

That’s why I chose Notion to track down the books I’m reading, have read or will read.

Notion lets you create your own reading list template. You can personalize it however you like. You can switch between “to read” — “reading” — “read”, have separate pages for every book summary, choose genres and most importantly, rate the books.

Author's Image Author

You can check out the own I created.

Here it is.

App #3: Goodreads

This is the best book-lover community.

Goodreads is amazing because it offers:

Recommendations . Don’t spend time searching for future books to read.

. Don’t spend time searching for future books to read. Reviews . The reviews on Goodreads are harsh but, very well explained.

. The reviews on Goodreads are harsh but, very well explained. Community . You can see what other people are reading and their reviews.

. You can see what other people are reading and their reviews. Goals. You can set monthly or yearly goals of how many books you want to read.

Every person who reads books should create an account on Goodreads.

Follow me.

App #4: Kindle

The best reading app out there.

Besides your Kindle tablet, you can choose from 2 more options, phone & computer:

Phone. You don’t always carry your Kindle with you. Instead of spending time on social media or listening to music, you can read from your phone.

You don’t always carry your Kindle with you. Instead of spending time on social media or listening to music, you can read from your phone. Computer. If you write articles about books or your homework is related to a book that you’ve read, the computer Kindle app can help you.

With the Kindle app, you can also highlight quotes and insights, look up words directly in the dictionary, and customize the fonts, theme & layout.

App #5: Audible or Spotify

Are you listening to books?

Audible gives you a 30-day free trial and 1 free audiobook every month. Besides music & podcasts, Spotify now offers paid and free audiobooks.

Both of the apps let you increase your listening speed. Narrators are very important when it comes to audiobooks, Audible & Spotify took that into account as well.

Listening to audiobooks lets you be more productive. While driving, taking a walk or doing chores, you can listen to an audiobook instead of music.

If you are a bookworm, adding audiobooks to your daily routine will change your life.

I really hope these apps come in handy and make your reading experience better!

Subscribe to my monthly newsletter to receive all the podcasts I listened to, my monthly reading list and other exclusive tools & personal thoughts.

Thanks for reading :)