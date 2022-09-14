These Amazing Books Will Help You Become More Creative

Ionutz Kazaku

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3yYB_0huuMkdo00
Photo by Alice DietrichUnsplash

Unleash Your Creative Potential.

Are you a creative person?

Creativity is considered to be a talent, something that comes and goes. It is actually more than that. It is first of all a balance between discipline and freedom. You need lots of courage to express it. Most importantly, it is something that you achieve through hard work.

This book list will prove to you that anyone can be creative — 

Book #1: Flow — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Experience the flow state.

Have you ever experienced the feeling of being immersed in a state of total focus that you forget about space and time? This creative state is what we all creatives dream about, a flow state. Mihaly breaks down the state of “flow” and explains to his readers how to achieve it.

Mihaly believes you can experience this state every day by using his advice and exercises.

“If you are interested in something, you will focus on it, and if you focus attention on anything, it is likely that you will become interested in it.” — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Exgsr_0huuMkdo00
Flow - Book Covergoogle

Book #2: Show Your Work — Austin Kleon

Are you afraid of showing your work?

If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creations online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons I started writing online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

I would have never started writing online if I hadn’t read Austin’s book.

Confidence is the most important factor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWYvg_0huuMkdo00
Show Your Work - Book CoverAustin Kleon

Book #3: Creativity, Inc. — Ed Catmull

Catmull is the head of Pixar.

The main theme of the book is leadership and how to manage creativity and allow designers, programmers, writers, and animators to perform to the highest standards.

Creativity requires constant vigilance: searching oneself for biases, trying things in new ways, picking talented people and allowing them to have a voice, keeping your communications open and independent and many other lessons.

You can tell that Ed has worked with Steve Jobs because they both understood the value of people and teams.

“Find, develop, and support good people, and they in turn will find, develop, and own good ideas.” — Ed Catmull
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t6aWW_0huuMkdo00
Creativity, INC. - Book Cover.google

Book #4: Steal Like An Artist — Austin Kleon

Have you ever blamed yourself for copying others?

It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

All creative work builds on what came before. In order to stay relevant and produce quality content, you have to collect good ideas.

“Art is theft.” — Pablo Picasso

If you want your work to be authentic, you have to steal ideas which speak to your heart, the ones that matter to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M5uSU_0huuMkdo00
Steal Like An Artist - Book Cover.Austin Kleon

Book #5: The Creative Habit — Twyla Tharp

Creativity is not a talent, it is something you can develop through habits.

If you think you are not creative, this book will be perfect for you. It will change your perspective to what is actually possible.

One of the most valuable lessons I got was the understanding of what actually makes a habit a habit. Twyla says she goes to the gym every single morning and works out. But the habit is not the working out — it’s getting in the cab each morning to go to the gym.

Creativity is a habit, and the best creativity is the result of good work habits. —  Twyla Tharp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvxLx_0huuMkdo00
The Creative Habitgoogle

My whole perspective of creativity has changed thanks to these books!

Manage your books with this template.

Thanks for reading :)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# creativity# art# books# reading# learning

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about Books & Reading. Reading books, listening to podcasts, writing articles — constantly learning.

Las Vegas, NV
276 followers

More from Ionutz Kazaku

How To Remember Everything From Podcasts

Use These Effective Tips & Tools. Do you think you learn anything just by listening?. Passively listening is not enough. Our goal is to remember and make use of the newly acquired information. In this case, we should take a better, more practical approach to make the knowledge stick.

Read full story

My Favourite Podcasts Of All Time  -  Podcasts I Listen To Every Day

I have learned more from podcasts than from books. It’s kind of surprising hearing that from a person who writes mainly about reading and books. I learn better by listening because I create movies inside my head.

Read full story

10 Strong Reasons Why You Should Invest In an eBook

Buying an e-book was one of my best investments. I read now 4 books a month, something I thought I could never achieve, because I no longer had excuses such as comfort, needing light to read or lack of personalization.

Read full story
2 comments

The Unfair Advantage Of Printed Books

You will never be able to experience these features with an e-book. I haven’t read a printed book in 2 years. However, I really miss it. You can’t compare the atmosphere a paper book creates when you start reading it. You feel the weight of the knowledge and its secrets. Printed books are a form of art, displaying illustrations with hidden messages.

Read full story
23 comments

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.

Read full story
14 comments

This Book List Helped Me Become a Better Artist

Every aspiring creator must read this list. There is no formula or secret which can help your creative career thrive. I believe it to be a combination of multiple skills. There must be design taste, writing skills, a visionary mindset and of course, lots of courage. Every single one of them comes from a lot of practice and consistency but.

Read full story

Every Designer Must Read This Book, Here's Why

Important principles that every designer must know. I understand perfectly how you feel. At the start of my journey as a designer, I was only doing practice work. I neglected videos, articles or books which could help me enormously. The theory was always the last thing I wanted to spend time on.

Read full story

How To Read More Books If You Don't Have Time

I read 5 books this month. If that is the case, there is a high chance you don’t have time to read literature. It’s not that you don’t like reading or you don’t find it important; reading books won’t bring food on table or the marks you want to get.

Read full story

How To Become a Creative Thief — Learn By Copying Others

In the beginning, we learn by pretending to be our heroes. It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

Read full story

Rediscover Your True Powers By Reading This Mind-blowing Book

It taught me the art of discipline. If you pressed on the title of the article, there is a chance that you have dreams and goals you want to achieve. You want to be financially free, have a decent reputation, provide for your family, help your parents and much more. In order to reach these milestones, you have to take control of your life.

Read full story

This Auschwitz Survivor Helped Me Find Meaning

This book has taught me incredible life lessons. I can’t deny, that some people are luckier than others when it comes to family, wealth, health, opportunities and so on. We should all agree that our ancestors had it worse than us.

Read full story
2 comments

Improve Your Health & Mood With These Amazing Books

5 Areas — Nutrition, Fasting, Sleep, Dopamine & Psychology. I live a healthy lifestyle but I don’t do it for my health. I’m still very young, pretty healthy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m less stressed when I go to the doctor every 6 months for a check-up and I am definitely happier knowing that I will technically live longer if I’m healthy.

Read full story

Sleep Better At Night With The Help Of This Amazing Book

7 Effective tips on how to get quality sleep. The old maxim “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” is therefore unfortunate. Adopt this mindset, and it is possible that you will be dead sooner and the quality of that (shorter) life will be worse — Matthew Walker.

Read full story

The Greatest Tip For Every Writer  -  Read Books

You have to read books if you want to be a great writer. There is a common mistake writers, throughout the community, don’t take into account. If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others:read a lot and write a lot.— Stephen King.

Read full story

Become a Better Writer With This Amazing Book

What lessons I learned from reading “On Writing”. Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

Read full story

Avoid These Books — Save Your Time

I read them so you don’t have to. All of these are self-help books. When people start reading books, there is a good chance they will start with a self-help book. I did that as well. However, most of these books provide mediocre information with zero future impact. All of the principles are sugarcoated with wise and beautiful words.

Read full story

This Book Helped Me Get Over The Fear Of Writing Online

5 Lessons I learned from Austin Kleon. If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was very afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creation online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons for starting to write online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

Read full story

My Favourite Books Of All Time — The Best Books I’ve Ever Read

The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.

Read full story
36 comments

Learn How To Invest Your Money With This Book

You probably want a yacht, a luxury car or maybe a mansion. You want to go on vacation every week. You want to wear expensive, fashionable clothes. Every day should be a party with exotic feelings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy