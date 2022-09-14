These Amazing Books Will Help You Become More Creative

Photo by Alice Dietrich Unsplash

Are you a creative person?

Creativity is considered to be a talent, something that comes and goes. It is actually more than that. It is first of all a balance between discipline and freedom. You need lots of courage to express it. Most importantly, it is something that you achieve through hard work.

This book list will prove to you that anyone can be creative —

Book #1: Flow — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Experience the flow state.

Have you ever experienced the feeling of being immersed in a state of total focus that you forget about space and time? This creative state is what we all creatives dream about, a flow state. Mihaly breaks down the state of “flow” and explains to his readers how to achieve it.

Mihaly believes you can experience this state every day by using his advice and exercises.

“If you are interested in something, you will focus on it, and if you focus attention on anything, it is likely that you will become interested in it.” — Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi

Flow - Book Cover google

Book #2: Show Your Work — Austin Kleon

Are you afraid of showing your work?

If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creations online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons I started writing online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

I would have never started writing online if I hadn’t read Austin’s book.

Confidence is the most important factor.

Show Your Work - Book Cover Austin Kleon

Book #3: Creativity, Inc. — Ed Catmull

Catmull is the head of Pixar.

The main theme of the book is leadership and how to manage creativity and allow designers, programmers, writers, and animators to perform to the highest standards.

Creativity requires constant vigilance: searching oneself for biases, trying things in new ways, picking talented people and allowing them to have a voice, keeping your communications open and independent and many other lessons.

You can tell that Ed has worked with Steve Jobs because they both understood the value of people and teams.

“Find, develop, and support good people, and they in turn will find, develop, and own good ideas.” — Ed Catmull

Creativity, INC. - Book Cover. google

Book #4: Steal Like An Artist — Austin Kleon

Have you ever blamed yourself for copying others?

It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

All creative work builds on what came before. In order to stay relevant and produce quality content, you have to collect good ideas.

“Art is theft.” — Pablo Picasso

If you want your work to be authentic, you have to steal ideas which speak to your heart, the ones that matter to you.

Steal Like An Artist - Book Cover. Austin Kleon

Book #5: The Creative Habit — Twyla Tharp

Creativity is not a talent, it is something you can develop through habits.

If you think you are not creative, this book will be perfect for you. It will change your perspective to what is actually possible.

One of the most valuable lessons I got was the understanding of what actually makes a habit a habit. Twyla says she goes to the gym every single morning and works out. But the habit is not the working out — it’s getting in the cab each morning to go to the gym.

Creativity is a habit, and the best creativity is the result of good work habits. — Twyla Tharp

The Creative Habit google

My whole perspective of creativity has changed thanks to these books!

