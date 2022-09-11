This Book List Helped Me Become a Better Artist

Author's Image Author

Every aspiring creator must read this list.

What makes a successful creator, successful?

There is no formula or secret which can help your creative career thrive. I believe it to be a combination of multiple skills. There must be design taste, writing skills, a visionary mindset and of course, lots of courage. Every single one of them comes from a lot of practice and consistency but.

You can boost the process of becoming a successful creator with theory.

Here are the books which helped my creative career:

Book #1: Show Your Work

Are you afraid of showing your work?

If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creations online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons I started writing online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

I would have never started writing online if I hadn’t read Austin’s book.

Confidence is the most important factor.

Book #2: On Writing

What does it take to be a good writer?

Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

As a creator, you must formulate your message to the audience in the most articulate way, so everyone understands what you mean.

Writing — a lifetime skill.

Book #3: The Design of Everyday Things

Humans are visionary creatures.

If the client can’t figure out what is required from the design from preexisting knowledge or they can’t deduce it from the knowledge in front of their eyes, it is the designer to blame.

Good design requires good communication, indicating what actions are possible, what is happening, and what is about to happen.

This book will help you communicate and guide your audience through design.

Book #4: Steal Like an Artist

Have you ever blamed yourself for copying others?

It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

All creative work builds on what came before. In order to stay relevant and produce quality content, you have to collect good ideas.

“Art is theft.” — Pablo Picasso

If you want your work to be authentic, you have to steal ideas which speak to your heart, the ones that matter to you.

Book #5: Steve Jobs

This biography will change your mindset.

Steve was a misunderstood genius. A very charismatic persona that believed in his ideas, like no other. He proved the whole world wrong. He has hugely influenced our society. Steve Jobs was a leader, an inventor, a designer, a perfectionist, and a man of taste.

A biography that every creative person must read. You will understand what it takes to be a creator, a successful one

This book list helped my creative career thrive, I hope it will help you as well!

Thanks for reading :)