This Book List Helped Me Become a Better Artist

Ionutz Kazaku

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShuP2_0hmyt4X600
Author's ImageAuthor

Every aspiring creator must read this list.

What makes a successful creator, successful?

There is no formula or secret which can help your creative career thrive. I believe it to be a combination of multiple skills. There must be design taste, writing skills, a visionary mindset and of course, lots of courage. Every single one of them comes from a lot of practice and consistency but.

You can boost the process of becoming a successful creator with theory.

Here are the books which helped my creative career:

Book #1: Show Your Work

Are you afraid of showing your work?

If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creations online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons I started writing online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

I would have never started writing online if I hadn’t read Austin’s book.

Confidence is the most important factor.

Book #2: On Writing

What does it take to be a good writer?

Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

As a creator, you must formulate your message to the audience in the most articulate way, so everyone understands what you mean.

Writing — a lifetime skill.

Book #3: The Design of Everyday Things

Humans are visionary creatures.

If the client can’t figure out what is required from the design from preexisting knowledge or they can’t deduce it from the knowledge in front of their eyes, it is the designer to blame.

Good design requires good communication, indicating what actions are possible, what is happening, and what is about to happen.

This book will help you communicate and guide your audience through design.

Book #4: Steal Like an Artist

Have you ever blamed yourself for copying others?

It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

All creative work builds on what came before. In order to stay relevant and produce quality content, you have to collect good ideas.

“Art is theft.” — Pablo Picasso

If you want your work to be authentic, you have to steal ideas which speak to your heart, the ones that matter to you.

Book #5: Steve Jobs

This biography will change your mindset.

Steve was a misunderstood genius. A very charismatic persona that believed in his ideas, like no other. He proved the whole world wrong. He has hugely influenced our society. Steve Jobs was a leader, an inventor, a designer, a perfectionist, and a man of taste.

A biography that every creative person must read. You will understand what it takes to be a creator, a successful one

This book list helped my creative career thrive, I hope it will help you as well!

Thanks for reading :)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# creator# writer# designer# books# creativity

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing about Books & Reading. Reading books, listening to podcasts, writing articles — constantly learning.

Las Vegas, NV
201 followers

More from Ionutz Kazaku

These Amazing Books Will Help You Become More Creative

Unleash Your Creative Potential. Creativity is considered to be a talent, something that comes and goes. It is actually more than that. It is first of all a balance between discipline and freedom. You need lots of courage to express it. Most importantly, it is something that you achieve through hard work.

Read full story

10 Strong Reasons Why You Should Invest In an eBook

Buying an e-book was one of my best investments. I read now 4 books a month, something I thought I could never achieve, because I no longer had excuses such as comfort, needing light to read or lack of personalization.

Read full story

The Unfair Advantage Of Printed Books

You will never be able to experience these features with an e-book. I haven’t read a printed book in 2 years. However, I really miss it. You can’t compare the atmosphere a paper book creates when you start reading it. You feel the weight of the knowledge and its secrets. Printed books are a form of art, displaying illustrations with hidden messages.

Read full story
23 comments

How To Remember Everything You Read

Focus on these effective tips. Why you don’t remember anything after you finished a book?. Reading the book by itself is not enough. Our goal is to remember and use the acquired information for the future, not memorize it. In this case, we should use practical and scientific approaches in order to make the knowledge stick.

Read full story
10 comments

Every Designer Must Read This Book, Here's Why

Important principles that every designer must know. I understand perfectly how you feel. At the start of my journey as a designer, I was only doing practice work. I neglected videos, articles or books which could help me enormously. The theory was always the last thing I wanted to spend time on.

Read full story

How To Read More Books If You Don't Have Time

I read 5 books this month. If that is the case, there is a high chance you don’t have time to read literature. It’s not that you don’t like reading or you don’t find it important; reading books won’t bring food on table or the marks you want to get.

Read full story

How To Become a Creative Thief — Learn By Copying Others

In the beginning, we learn by pretending to be our heroes. It is almost impossible to create something, especially in today’s world, without getting inspired by other people. That’s why you are always researching before a project. You need to steal some ideas.

Read full story

Rediscover Your True Powers By Reading This Mind-blowing Book

It taught me the art of discipline. If you pressed on the title of the article, there is a chance that you have dreams and goals you want to achieve. You want to be financially free, have a decent reputation, provide for your family, help your parents and much more. In order to reach these milestones, you have to take control of your life.

Read full story

This Auschwitz Survivor Helped Me Find Meaning

This book has taught me incredible life lessons. I can’t deny, that some people are luckier than others when it comes to family, wealth, health, opportunities and so on. We should all agree that our ancestors had it worse than us.

Read full story
2 comments

Improve Your Health & Mood With These Amazing Books

5 Areas — Nutrition, Fasting, Sleep, Dopamine & Psychology. I live a healthy lifestyle but I don’t do it for my health. I’m still very young, pretty healthy. Don’t get me wrong, I’m less stressed when I go to the doctor every 6 months for a check-up and I am definitely happier knowing that I will technically live longer if I’m healthy.

Read full story

Sleep Better At Night With The Help Of This Amazing Book

7 Effective tips on how to get quality sleep. The old maxim “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” is therefore unfortunate. Adopt this mindset, and it is possible that you will be dead sooner and the quality of that (shorter) life will be worse — Matthew Walker.

Read full story

The Greatest Tip For Every Writer  -  Read Books

You have to read books if you want to be a great writer. There is a common mistake writers, throughout the community, don’t take into account. If you want to be a writer, you must do two things above all others:read a lot and write a lot.— Stephen King.

Read full story

Become a Better Writer With This Amazing Book

What lessons I learned from reading “On Writing”. Stephen King is the master when it comes to writing. His book, On Writing, is the funniest and the most well-written book I’ve ever read. It is a biography/guide on how to become a better writer. Stephen breaks down tools, examples and secrets which will improve your writing.

Read full story

Avoid These Books — Save Your Time

I read them so you don’t have to. All of these are self-help books. When people start reading books, there is a good chance they will start with a self-help book. I did that as well. However, most of these books provide mediocre information with zero future impact. All of the principles are sugarcoated with wise and beautiful words.

Read full story

This Book Helped Me Get Over The Fear Of Writing Online

5 Lessons I learned from Austin Kleon. If you are, that’s good, it means you’re human. I was very afraid as well. I was, and somewhat am, a very insecure person. I didn’t have the courage of posting any creation online, because people would judge me. One of the reasons for starting to write online was to get over this fear, and become confident.

Read full story

My Favourite Books Of All Time — The Best Books I’ve Ever Read

The number 1 reason why we people try reading, but, give up after one or two chapters, is because they chose a boring book. A lot of people begin reading self-help books, which aren’t particularly the most interesting. Books, at least the first ones, should be exciting. They should hook you instantly, and manipulate you to keep reading.

Read full story
36 comments

Learn How To Invest Your Money With This Book

You probably want a yacht, a luxury car or maybe a mansion. You want to go on vacation every week. You want to wear expensive, fashionable clothes. Every day should be a party with exotic feelings.

Read full story

3 Powerful Lessons I Learned From Elon’s Biography

Is it because he recently became the richest man in the world?. Is it because he always interacts with his fanbase?. Is it because he made people rich by promoting the DOGE coin?

Read full story

Start Reading — It Will Change Your Brain

Making reading a life-long habit is a must. For it to grow, you have to deploy lots of training. If you did, you probably know how hard it is to lose weight, build muscle and stay in shape, the hardest of them all.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy