How To Read More Books If You Don't Have Time

I read 5 books this month.

Are you working full-time?

Maybe you are studying?

If that is the case, there is a high chance you don’t have time to read literature. It’s not that you don’t like reading or you don’t find it important; reading books won’t bring food on table or the marks you want to get.

However, you are not always working or studying.

I believe we can both agree that too much time is spent on useless or non-productive activities.

I was in the same situation but, I managed to balance work, time spent relaxing and, reading.

Here are 5 tips which will help you read more books in the limited time that you have —

#1: Read Before Sleep & After Sleep

The easiest introduction to finding the time.

Instead of spending the first 30 minutes of your day or the last 30 minutes of your day on social media, you can read.

Both of the cases are special:

Reading first thing in the morning will help you remember and understand better the information you accumulate. I read self-help, science, writing, and psychology books in the mornings. Reading before sleep will help you relax and fall asleep faster. Additionally, if you are using a Kindle on dark mode or warm light, your quality of sleep will improve because you are not suppressing the melatonin, the hormone which helps regulate the timing of when sleep occurs.

Everyone has extra time in the morning which is used unproductively.

Most of the time, staying on your phone is not “relaxing”, it’s daunting and useless.

#2: Listen To Audio Books

You don’t have time in the morning?

Fair enough.

Maybe you wake up, take a shower, brush your teeth and you are off.

In that case, on the way to work, school or university, you can listen to audiobooks.

Instead of listening to the same playlist or radio, the news & ads which piss you off and consume your energy, listen to an audiobook.

Yes, listening to audiobooks is the same as reading books.

Maybe you are not fully concentrated on the plot but, it’s better than the alternative.

Listening to a biography or fiction is a good choice.

#3: Carry a Book With You

It’s in your bag, you don’t have an excuse.

There are so many moments in a day when you can read:

If you are getting to your destination using public transport or you are in a car sitting in the passenger’s seat.

You are waiting for someone or something somewhere. Take a seat and enjoy a 15-minute read.

You finished school or work earlier than expected.

There is always some time we can use for reading. We just got used to spending it on our phones.

If the “book is too heavy” excuse comes around, buy an e-Book.

#4: Read With Someone

It’s always easier together.

Try introducing reading to your friends or partner. They won’t probably be interested at first however, when you will be speaking about the things you have learnt or interesting passages from the plot, they will be hooked.

There are 2 huge benefits when reading with someone:

You are learning more and your friends can recommend books. You both take the responsibility to keep reading.

You will be motivated and also, you will always have to talk about something new.

#5: Reward Yourself

Make reading a pleasant experience, not a chore.

Don’t read only non-fiction. Reading books shouldn’t be only about learning.

Dive into fiction and discover new worlds.

I always like to push my limits. I was mostly learning from books rather than having fun by reading fiction. I didn’t realise how much I was missing out. You can learn so much from fiction as well but, at the same time leave the real world.

Balance your reading experience by reading both fiction and non-fiction.

I like to read non-fiction in the mornings and before bed, I like to relax by reading fiction. Try it!

Introduce reading to your life, it is worth it! Most importantly, you do have time.

Thanks for reading :)