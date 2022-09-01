These Mind-Blowing Books Made Me More Productive

Ionutz Kazaku

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PT8Kz_0hciMpoN00
Author's ImageAuthor

5 Areas — Nutrition, Fasting, Sleep, Dopamine & Psychology

I live a healthy lifestyle but I don’t do it for my health.

I’m still very young, pretty healthy.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m less stressed when I go to the doctor every 6 months for a check-up and I am definitely happier knowing that I will technically live longer if I’m healthy.

However.

I’m being healthy because it makes me more productive, energetic, creative, confident and overall happy.

I chose 5 books from 5 different areas: nutrition, fasting, sleep, dopamine & psychology.

Here are the 5 books —

#1: Nutrition — How Not To Die, Michael Greger

You are what you eat.

You will probably become vegan after reading it.

Dr. Greger’s nutrition recommendation is to eat only whole, plant-based foods. It reduces the risk of all of the top 15 causes of death in the U.S

“Most deaths in the united states are preventable, and they are related to what we eat. Our diet is the number-one cause of premature death and the number-one cause of disability. Surely, diet must also be the number-one thing taught in medical schools, right?” — Michael Greger

Michael explains how the big corporations pay lots of money to researchers and doctors. They avoid speaking about how the majority of the foods, which the corporations sell, in our stores are very unhealthy and lead to the scariest and most common diseases in the world:

Heart disease, most cancers, diabetes, obesity, strokes and Alzheimer’s.

It is a hard truth which will open your eyes.

#2: Sleep — Why We Sleep, Matthew Walker

Are you sleeping 8 hours a day?

The old maxim “I’ll sleep when I’m dead” is therefore unfortunate. Adopt this mindset, and it is possible that you will be dead sooner and the quality of that (shorter) life will be worse — Matthew Walker.

We sleep 1/3 of our life.

Why would mother nature induce us to this paralysing state every night and make us spend so much time on it?

In his book, Matthew Walker, explains why sleep is so vital, how it can improve our day-to-day performance and most importantly, how lack of sleep dangers our health.

After implementing all of the tips from this book I now:

  • Wake up every day at 6 AM filled with energy.
  • Find solutions to all my problems.
  • More creative.
  • Acquire more information and forget less.
  • Happier.

The cool kids sleep 8 hours a day.

#3: Dopamine — The Molecule Of More, Daniel Z. Lieberman, MD & Michael E. Long

The chemical of desire.

Literally, everyone suffers to some degree or another, from addiction.

It can be caffeine, alcohol, sugar, pornography and lots of other substances. Others of us have been particularly burdened by anxiety, depression, trauma or psychosis.

However, everyone suffers.

If we get clarity on how our brain chemistry works, we can use that understanding to create a life full of healthy, sustainable and truly rewarding relationships and accomplishments.

It is a perfect balance between technical precision, functional metaphors and harder science.

This subject matter couldn’t be more important.

#4: Psychology — 12 Rules For Life, Jordan Peterson

Get your shit together.

I have mentioned this book 4 times already, because it is amazing.

I was a very confused young man. I was so stuck. All my life I was pursuing the things that my parents, school and society pushed me to do. I came to a point of a disappointing realization, which brought me hatred, towards myself and others.

Jordan is a proponent of truth and you will taste lots of it when reading his book.

The author emphasizes the importance of self-discipline and hard work. It takes on the father figure that I had never experienced before. Jordan will help you rediscover yourself with his 12 rules.

“To stand up straight with your shoulders back is to accept the terrible responsibility of life, with eyes wide open. It means deciding to voluntarily transform the chaos of potential into the realities of habitable order … It means willingly undertaking the sacrifices necessary to generate a productive and meaningful reality.” — Jordan Peterson

#5: Fasting — Lifespan, David Sinclair

Immortality is real!

Do you want to live longer?

This book is for you.

David Sinclair says that ageing is a disease that will be treatable and perhaps completely preventable.

For now, we can boost our longevity with fasting, exercise, cold exposure and a balanced diet with lots of vegetables.

What‘s awesome about the science of longevity, is the fact that everyone can start implementing these features. It doesn’t matter if you are in your 30s, 50s or 70s, it will make you live longer!

I’ve been using David’s advices for 6 months now and I feel amazing and healthy.

We all know that being healthy is important, but, people don’t take into account the fact that being healthy, makes you more productive and happier.

Thanks for reading :)

# health# psychology# sleep# science# books

Published by

Writing about Books & Reading. Reading books, listening to podcasts, writing articles — constantly learning.

Las Vegas, NV
124 followers

2 comments

34 comments

22 comments

